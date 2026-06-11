House Rejects Short-Term Spy Law Extension As GOP Races To Preserve FISA Surveillance Tool Before Friday Deadline

Update (1100ET): A key spy law could expire after the House blocked its short-term reauthorization.

The June 11 vote set back an effort to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

President Trump’s selection of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence drove Democratic opposition to reauthorizing Section 702. Some Republicans have voiced concerns about how the authority, though targeted at foreigners abroad, enables the incidental warrantless surveillance of Americans.

The White House could attempt to bridge the gap with an executive order.

In a June 6 letter to the White House, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) recommended such a course of action in anticipation of a possible lapse.

As American Greatness detailed earlier, The House is preparing to vote on a short-term extension of a key federal surveillance program after Senate negotiations stalled, setting up a battle over national security authorities that are set to expire this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, announced Wednesday that the chamber will vote Thursday morning on a temporary reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, extending the authority through July 2.

The vote comes ahead of a Friday deadline and follows resistance in the Senate, where Democrats blocked efforts to quickly advance a similar extension.

“We’re not having a great amount of confidence that they’re going to be able to get that done,” Johnson said of the Senate. “So, the House will once again do our job.”

The push for a short-term extension gained momentum after President Donald Trump urged Congress to act following a meeting with Johnson earlier Wednesday.

“FISA 702 is very important to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If nothing is done, this important Law will expire this week. I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency,” the president added.

Section 702 has long been viewed by intelligence officials as a critical tool for gathering foreign intelligence and monitoring threats to national security.

However, the effort to extend the program has become entangled in a political dispute over Trump’s appointment of housing official Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

Senate Democrats have insisted they will not support a reauthorization agreement while Pulte remains in the position.

Johnson must also contend with opposition from conservative Republicans who have repeatedly called for reforms to the surveillance program. Several GOP lawmakers have argued that any extension should include a warrant requirement before federal agencies can access certain information.

Asked whether he would support the temporary extension, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN., said, “probably not,” citing the lack of a warrant provision.

If the House measure fails, Section 702 is expected to expire on June 12.

The timing has concerned supporters of the program because Congress is scheduled to leave Washington for a one-week recess after Thursday’s votes. Unless House leadership changes those plans, lawmakers would not return until June 23.

The recess would leave the surveillance authority inactive during a period that includes World Cup events expected to attract large international crowds as well as celebrations connected to America’s 250th anniversary.