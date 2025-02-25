House Republicans Advance Trump Agenda As Final Vote Looms Tonight

House Republicans took a major step toward enacting former President Donald Trump’s policy vision on Tuesday, advancing a budget resolution that could set the stage for a high-stakes showdown within the GOP. But with hardline conservatives digging in their heels, the bill’s fate remains uncertain.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA)

In a narrow 217-211 vote along party lines, the House approved the procedural rule for the budget resolution, clearing the way for a final vote. The GOP’s spending blueprint aims to push Trump’s domestic agenda—border security funding, energy policy shifts, and tax cuts—through Congress.

But the measure is hanging by a thread, as a group of conservative deficit hawks is refusing to budge. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) acknowledged the uncertainty, telling reporters, “There may be a vote tonight, may not be. Stay tuned.”

Rebel Republicans Threaten to Tank Budget

At least four GOP lawmakers—Reps. Thomas Massie (KY), Victoria Spartz (IN), Warren Davidson (OH), and Tim Burchett (TN)—have vowed to oppose the final resolution, enough to sink the measure unless Johnson can win over last-minute holdouts.

Massie, an outspoken budget hawk, didn’t mince words. “I was a lean no before this meeting, now I’m a no,” he told reporters Tuesday, slamming the budget’s spending numbers as reckless.

“If the Republican plan passes under the rosiest assumptions, which aren’t even true, we’re gonna add $328 billion to the deficit this year, we’re gonna add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that, and $242 billion to the deficit after that, under the rosiest assumptions” Massie warned, adding “Why would I vote for that?”

With the GOP’s razor-thin House majority, Republicans can only afford to lose one of their own votes if Democrats remain united in opposition. That slim margin is making Johnson’s job even tougher as he tries to broker a compromise.

A Balancing Act Between Conservatives and Moderates

For weeks, GOP leadership has been wrangling members from both ends of the ideological spectrum. Conservative hardliners have been pushing for deeper spending cuts, while moderates are concerned about slashes to programs like Medicaid.

Some moderates, however, appear to be coming around. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), who had previously raised concerns, signaled on Tuesday that he was softening his stance. “I’m in a better place [than] where I was yesterday,” he told reporters after meeting with leadership.

The budget resolution sets a floor of $1.5 trillion in spending cuts, a target of $2 trillion in reductions, and a $4.5 trillion cap on the deficit impact of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. It also carves out $300 billion for border security and defense, alongside a controversial $4 trillion increase in the debt limit.

Johnson and his leadership team have been scrambling to shore up support, but the opposition from Massie and other fiscal hawks presents a serious roadblock. If the measure fails, it would be another embarrassing setback for House Republicans, who have struggled to unite behind a cohesive spending strategy.

The House is scheduled to take a final vote on the budget resolution around 6 p.m. Tuesday - but that timeline is now in limbo. With tensions running high, all eyes are on whether Johnson can twist enough arms to push Trump’s budget vision through.

Stay tuned.