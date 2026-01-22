House Republicans Pass Reconciliation Bill Banning Welfare For Illegal Aliens

Via American Greatness,

House Republicans passed a sweeping new framework for a second reconciliation bill that would ban illegal aliens from receiving a single dime from taxpayer-funded federal welfare programs.

The proposal, which was led by the Republican Study Committee (RSC) also seeks to reform federal funding allocations to states, ensuring that taxpayer funds are spent solely on U.S. citizens.

Congressman Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) emphasized the urgency of the reconciliation bill during a press conference earlier today, saying, “Republicans in Congress can and must go it alone with the second reconciliation bill.”

Hamadeh spoke of how the framework “is all about making life affordable again for the American people” and seeks to put the American worker first.

He added, “It prevents illegal immigrants from obtaining all government handouts, cracks down on rampant fraud like the abuse and mess that we’ve seen in Democrat states like Minnesota, and reforms funding so only citizens count when they’re doling out federal funds to the states.”

The Arizona congressman also noted that he and his colleagues “didn’t run for office to continue the status quo” and described the primary goals of the measure, saying, “This is our moment to flip the script, restore balance for the American people, and put power back in your hands—not bureaucrats, foreign nationals, or illegal immigrants.’

The measure only requires a simple majority of 51 votes in the U.S. Senate in order to pass.

The emphasis on prioritizing American citizens in federal spending could spell budget trouble for states like California that rely on federal funds to serve illegal aliens and mixed-status families.

The bill, introduced as H.R. 1, builds on the first reconciliation package passed in 2025, which included major tax cuts and border security funding.

This latest version focuses on putting an end to what Republicans call “rampant fraud” in welfare programs, implementing spending cuts estimated to save $1.6 trillion over the next decade and codifying former President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.