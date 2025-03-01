House Republicans Plan To Scrub Anti-American BLM Plaza In DC

Washington, DC, painted "BLACK LIVES MATTER" across two blocks of 16th Street, near the White House, during the 2020 color revolution riots, fueled by radical leftist, taxpayer-funded NGOs. Each of the 16 bold yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane Street, creating a massive display of toxic wokeness—one that House Republicans may soon move to scrub.

"The House Oversight Committee and the Trump Administration are working on delivering a number of reforms to make our nation's capital safe and end left-wing pet projects. This includes addressing partisan abuses by the District government such as Black Lives Matter Plaza," House Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky) stated, quoted by the New York Post.

In 2020, painters were contacted by far-left Mayor Muriel Bowser ...

... a few months after BLM riots unleashed color revolution chaos nationwide.

"President Trump has made rooting out woke ideology from the federal government a top priority. The committee declined to say which other projects could be on the chopping block," NYPost said.

Let's not forget that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation once trumpeted its Marxist desire to dismantle America and war on the nuclear family by saying on its website: " We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another."

"Mayor Bowser and Democrat-run Washington, D.C. are focused on virtue signaling and spending taxpayer money to paint Black Lives Matter instead of the record spike in homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes," said Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, adding, "Washington DC's failures are a reminder why the city must never become a state."

How Congress plans to override decisions from the local government may fall under the Home Rule Act of 1973. This act was invoked in 2023 when Congress struck down a law passed by the far-left DC city council, which would have weakened maximum penalties for violent crime in the crime-ridden metro area.