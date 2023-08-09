House Republicans Release Bank Records Showing Over $20 Million In Payments To Biden Family, Associates

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday revealed over $20 million in payments they claim foreign actors from places like Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan sent the Biden family and their associates while Joe Biden was vice president.

Hunter specifically received millions from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, Ukrainian energy giant Burisma, and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev while father Joe was VP, the committee found.

The records show Baturina wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a shell company belonging to Hunter and Archer, in February 2014. Three-quarters of a million dollars was then transferred directly to Archer, and the rest was used to fund a new company, Rosemont Seneca Bohai. The bank record shows a transfer of $3.5 million on February 14, 2014 and a transfer of $2.7 million to Rosemont Seneca Bohai on March 11, 2014. -Daily Mail

"During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered," said committee chairman James Comer (R-KY).

"It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States."

In one instance, Kazakh oil oligarch Kenes Rakishev wired $142,000 to Hunter Biden's shell corporation to buy a new Porsche (which Hunter bought the next day), before a dinner was set up between the oligarch and Joe Biden, bank records show.

The president's son photographed himself smoking crack in his Porsche while driving through a residential area to the airport in June 2018

And on March 25, 2014, there were two separate transfers for $2.2 million and $200,000 respectively into the Rosemont Seneca Bohai account, which Hunter and Devon Archer used to receive other personal payments such as those from Burisma. The committee says Hunter then transferred the money into another Rosemont Seneca Bohai account that he and Archer were able to access.

After this, then-VP Joe Biden attended a dinner with Baturina, Hunter, Archer and others at Cafe Milano in Washington DC.

And guess who was left off Biden's list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs? Baturina.

The committee also says they have proof that Archer and Biden were paid $1 million each for their role on Burisma's board, or $83,333 per month.

Nothing to see here, just energy expert Hunter Biden raking it in from the company has father would later protect by forcing Ukraine to hire its head prosecutor.

The committee has subpoenaed records from six different banks and have received thousands of records regarding the shell corps, but have not 'yet' subpoenaed bank records for the Biden family.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on President Biden to "give us his bank statements."

Third Bank Records Memorand... by James Lynch