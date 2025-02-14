House Republicans Strike Deal To Cut $1.5 Trillion From Budget, Paving Way for Trump's Legislative Agenda

Days after Democrats threatened to shut down the government in response to Elon Musk and DOGE shutting down the government - planning to deprive House Speaker Mike Johnson of a few Democrat votes to override GOP hardliner holdouts to avoid an upcoming government shutdown, the joke's on them.

On Thursday, hard-line conservatives and House Republican leadership reached a last-minute agreement on the party’s budget resolution, smoothing the path for the measure to advance out of committee and setting the stage for a broader push on former President Donald J. Trump’s legislative priorities.

The deal, brokered shortly before a key committee vote, allows Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX) and the chairman of the Budget Committee, to adjust spending caps and tax provisions within the framework. If approved, the resolution would unlock the budget reconciliation process, which Republicans aim to use to push Trump’s policies forward without Democratic support.

"This is it. We declare victory," Representative Andy Harris (R-MD) and chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said following the agreement. "We have a bill that delivers meaningful deficit reduction, funds the border, and advances the president’s tax policy. It all happens here."

A Balancing Act on Spending and Taxes

The budget resolution, released by Arrington on Wednesday, outlines at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts across government programs, with a target of $2 trillion in deficit reduction. It also sets a $4.5 trillion cap on the deficit impact of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts while allocating $300 billion in additional funding for border security and defense.

Negotiations in recent weeks had focused on bridging differences between fiscal conservatives demanding deeper spending reductions and members of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, who sought a higher cap to accommodate Trump’s tax agenda. The agreement allows Arrington to adjust the spending floor and tax cap based on final deficit reduction figures, potentially increasing the tax cut allowance to $5 trillion if additional savings are found elsewhere.

"This budget put forward by the chairman is a giant step forward to reduce spending, the primary driver of the inflation, and the expansion of the government largesse that is strangling the future of our children and grandchildren” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), signaling his support for the measure after expressing skepticism earlier in the week, adding "I am proud of what the chairman has put forward."

Hard-Liners Move Toward Support

The deal appears to have won over key conservative holdouts on the House Budget Committee. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), a member of the Freedom Caucus, had voiced opposition to the resolution on Wednesday, citing concerns over Medicaid work requirements and block grants. By Thursday, he expressed optimism about its chances of passing out of committee.

Republicans can afford to lose only two votes on the committee to advance the resolution, assuming all Democrats oppose it. The manager’s amendment could also secure support from Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) and chair of the Ways and Means Committee, who had pushed for a higher tax cap.

“Let me just say that a 10-year extension of President Trump’s expiring provisions is over $4.7 trillion, according to [the Congressional Budget Office],” Smith said earlier this week. “Anything less would be saying that President Trump is wrong on tax policy.”