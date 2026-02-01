House Speaker Says He Has Votes To End Government Shutdown This Week

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that he is confident that the House will end the partial government shutdown that was initiated on Saturday after Congress failed to approve a measure to keep the government funded.

“We’ll get this done by Tuesday, I’m convinced,” Speaker Johnson said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We do have to do it by a rule process, which will probably have to be on our own.”

However, Johnson did tell NBC's "Meet The Press" that “we have a logistical challenge of getting everyone in town," seemingly referring to transportation problems related to recent winter storms that left areas without power or canceled thousands of flights late last month.

The Speaker added that after conversations with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Republicans in the lower congressional chamber have “got to pass a rule and [will] probably do this mostly on our own,” adding that that’s “very unfortunate.”

“After the Senate acted over the weekend, we will now have 11 of 12 separate appropriations bills approved by both chambers,” Johnson added. “Because they modified our package, they sent it over a little differently, which means we’ve got to address the bills again.”

As Jack Phillips reports for The Epoch Times, the U.S. government entered a brief shutdown on Saturday after Congress failed to approve a deal to keep a wide swath of operations funded. The Senate easily passed a spending package on Jan. 30, but the House of Representatives is currently out of town.

Johnson, whose party has a razor-thin majority in the House, told NBC on Sunday that the GOP’s intention is to fund all agencies except for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency that runs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and others, by this Tuesday.

When that happens, he added, “then we will have two weeks of good faith negotiations to figure it out.”

Democrats are demanding reforms to ICE, such as requiring mandatory body cameras, and they also want to see the end of roving patrols and ICE agents’ use of face masks.

Lawmakers have said they would seek to shut down the government after two protesters were shot in Minneapolis last month while clashing with federal agents.

“I just don’t see how, in good conscience, Democrats can vote for continuing ICE funding” after the shootings, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The Trump administration may make changes to some DHS practices but ICE agents are still likely to wear masks to protect their identities, Johnson said.

“There’s been tragedies in Minnesota and in Minneapolis in particular, brought about in large measure by the circumstances on the ground,” Johnson said, adding that agitators have been doxxing and threatening ICE agents.

He added that the “reason that ICE agents wear masks is to protect their own identities and protect their own families, and in some circumstances, they’ve had a price put on their heads effectively by local officials. And that’s what’s created the dangerous conditions.”

In multiple news releases, DHS said that violent attacks on ICE agents have skyrocketed in recent months under the Trump administration, which has vowed to deport large numbers of illegal immigrants—particularly those with violent criminal records. In October 2025, a man armed with a rifle opened fire on an ICE office in Dallas, killing at least two people before he killed himself.

DHS in January said that a 1,300 percent increase in assaults on ICE agents has been reported, while there has been an 8,000 percent increase in death threats and a 3,200 percent increase in vehicular attacks. In one of the Minneapolis shootings, video footage showed a protester, later identified as Renee Good, hit an agent with her vehicle as she tried to escape apprehension. The agent reacted by shooting and killing her.

The shutdown comes just weeks after the longest government shutdown in history ended in mid-November 2025.