How To Answer A Knock At 3:00 AM: An Expert's Advice On Staying Safe

In the quiet hours of the night, a sudden knock at the door can provoke fear and confusion. But according to Massad Ayoob, a renowned firearms expert and self-defense instructor, the way we respond in such moments can be the difference between life and death.





"Why on earth would you open that door to begin with?" Mr. Ayoob asked during a discussion on home defense strategies on the Wilson Combat YouTube channel. His advice was direct: avoid opening the door entirely unless absolutely necessary. Modern technology - like affordable doorbell cameras and intercom systems - can effectively mitigate risks by allowing occupants to see and communicate with visitors without exposing themselves.



According to Mr. Ayoob, who has decades of experience as a firearms instructor and expert witness in self-defense trials, the most common late-night visitor is not an intruder but rather a local police officer. Police typically deliver urgent news or safety warnings at odd hours—information regarding stolen vehicles, dangerous criminals nearby, or tragic news about loved ones.



"They're there at 3 a.m. to tell you that at 2 a.m. they recovered your stolen car that you didn't realize was missing," Mr. Ayoob explained. Officers might also be delivering "an untimely death notification" or warning of "a burglar or a very dangerous felon in your area."

Ayoob strongly advises against opening the door visibly armed. "When you open that door with a gun in your hand, shotgun, carbine, or pistol, what do you suppose it's going to look like to the officer?" He stresses that such scenarios often result in tragic misunderstandings, noting that "every single one of those cases I'm aware of, the courts have found for the officer."



His advice on safely answering unexpected late-night visitors emphasizes preparation, clear communication, and cautiousness. If the situation demands opening the door, Mr. Ayoob recommends discreetly carrying a handgun concealed—not visible—to avoid misunderstandings. He cautions against openly brandishing weapons such as shotguns or rifles, as these can trigger a defensive response from law enforcement.





"Be prepared," he urged. "Have your cell phone right there with you," and if you think it's not actually a police officer - immediately dial 911 to confirm whether an officer has in fact been dispatched.



Mr. Ayoob also highlighted the importance of firearm safety and proper selection. He advised choosing handguns with manual safeties or double-action triggers, making them safer to carry discreetly during tense situations.



Finally, Ayoob underscores the importance of preparation and education: "Think it out beforehand. Waking up at three o'clock in the morning out of deep REM sleep is a lousy time to start thinking how you're going to handle an unexpected situation." Ensuring all household members understand these precautions could save lives.

Watch:

* * *

