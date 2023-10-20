"How To Avoid WW3": Tucker And Ramaswamy Talk War

Tucker Carlson sat down with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to discuss how best to avoid World War 3.

"The stakes are higher than many Americans understand," Carlson began. "It’s easy to imagine several other nations getting pulled into the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Those countries would include Russia, Iran, Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, and possibly many more."

For starters, Ramaswamy says we need to "remember the mistakes we have made in our own past, in the last 20 to 25 years after 911," adding "How did we end up in $6 trillion plus of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Thousands of American lives that we won't get back."

"Part of how we ended up there was in the era after 9/11, you remember it," he continued. "The tolerance for debate was very limited. Shut up. Sit down and do as you're told. Go along with the plan."

Ramaswamy says he's world that this is the same mentality he's starting to see right now in the current situation between Israel and Hamas.

Ep. 31 How to avoid World War III pic.twitter.com/kdzoMxOt3B — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 19, 2023

Ramaswamy also suggested that Israel needs to have a solid plan if they're eventually going to invade Gaza.

"Let's just go step by step in terms of where we are. Israel mounts a ground Invasion into Gaza. Doesn't have a clearly defined goal, but they've mounted that ground Invasion. That crosses a red line that Hezbollah has previously identified, saying that that's their red line for attacking Israel. And this might be exactly when Israel is mired in a ground conflict in Gaza, which I worry could be a trap.

"Networks, kilometers upon kilometers of tunnels. A lot of traps that they could walk into."

And if Hezbollah strikes at Israel, the United States will undoubtedly be dragged into a wider conflict.

According to Ramaswamy, the "elephant in the room" is the West's lack of clearly defined objectives - without which there could be chaos.

"This a time to have a clearly defined objective. Instead we get histrionics from the likes of Lindsay Graham, or Nikki Haley or Mike Pence, offering histrionics at a time when we could use actual strategy," he continued - to which Tucker replied: "Isn't it amazing to get a moral lecture from people who've so diminished our country, and who are responsible for the deaths of so many Americans, lecturing you, from some high horse.

Ramaswamy continued: "What's a better alternative to the plan as it currently exists, which is a non-plan, an invasion of Gaza without a clear objective?" he said, adding "We seem to analyze the mosquitoes on the elephant's tail without talking about the actual elephant."

So, to avoid WW3, Israel - and the West as a whole, need to clearly define a plan that will minimize a broader regional conflict.