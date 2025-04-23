This Is How Brazenly Democrats Gaslight...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Party supporting influencer Harry Sisson attempted to use the death of the Pope to his advantage with a post that was so brazenly untrue that it just left everyone confused.

Sisson claimed that one of the last things Pope Francis did before his death was skip out on a meeting with JD Vance, and instead sent an underling to “lecture” the above President “on compassion.”

Yet bizarrely, Sisson included a picture of Vance meeting the Pope on Sunday, instantly revealing that his assertion was complete BS.

One of the last things Pope Francis did before his passing was skip the Vatican’s official meeting with JD Vance and instead send a deputy to lecture him on compassion. Gotta love it. Rest in peace, Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/ppCFNObkcf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 21, 2025

What the hell?

If you are going to say JD Vance and Pope Francis didn’t meet, maybe don’t post a picture of JD Vance and Pope Francis meetingpic.twitter.com/rn3KeYQXjI https://t.co/LPKkk9zlkz — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 21, 2025

Did he even look at his own post?

You literally posted a photo of JD Vance and the Pope FROM them meeting yesterday. Are you mentally okay? — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) April 21, 2025

Even his own shit-lib army of soyjaks couldn’t get on board with this one.

This is very confusing. You post a picture from the meeting yesterday you’re claiming was skipped.



Are you trying to confuse your followers? Probably half of them will believe your words over the picture, and that’s hilarious. — Jason Schmitz (@jsn_schmitz) April 21, 2025

this is literally a photo of pope francis meeting jd vance after that meeting cardinal parolin.



in the one moment where catholics are mourning, if you decide to be like the below…you are a bad person, just very deeply a bad person. https://t.co/mQ6vq0FpXU — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 21, 2025

Claim the Pope refused to meet with JD Vance yesterday accompanied by a photo of the Pope meeting with JD Vance yesterday. Top notch. https://t.co/wMCYHHvOuD — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 21, 2025

Harry really looked at the death of a global religious leader and thought, “Perfect time to lie for likes”. Then had the audacity to include a photo proving himself wrong. Turning the Pope’s passing into political fanfiction? That’s not just tasteless…it’s straight up… — Liz Roberts (@CoopandKCmom) April 21, 2025

It was never above zero — Lt. Columbo 🇺🇸🇮🇱🌈 (@Columbo_1971) April 21, 2025

He was in good company, with every other leftist hater blaming Vance for somehow causing the Pope’s death, or just using it to ‘take the piss’.

Oh, that’s ok then. Using someone’s death to take the piss. Gotcha. — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 21, 2025

