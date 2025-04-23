This Is How Brazenly Democrats Gaslight...

print-icon
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Party supporting influencer Harry Sisson attempted to use the death of the Pope to his advantage with a post that was so brazenly untrue that it just left everyone confused.

Sisson claimed that one of the last things Pope Francis did before his death was skip out on a meeting with JD Vance, and instead sent an underling to “lecture” the above President “on compassion.”

Yet bizarrely, Sisson included a picture of Vance meeting the Pope on Sunday, instantly revealing that his assertion was complete BS.

What the hell?

Did he even look at his own post?

Even his own shit-lib army of soyjaks couldn’t get on board with this one.

He was in good company, with every other leftist hater blaming Vance for somehow causing the Pope’s death, or just using it to ‘take the piss’.

