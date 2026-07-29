How Does A Political Party Leader Survive This?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Far left UK Green Party leader Zack Polanski has caused uproar by sharing an Instagram post featuring a man in a T-shirt depicting a guillotine next to the words "We're only making plans for Nigel." The clear target was Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

This lands just two weeks after Reform's Ann Widdecombe was beaten to death with a hammer in her own home.

Reform has reported Polanski to the Metropolitan Police for incitement to murder. The Met says it is conducting enquiries.

Zack Polanski has posted to his 713k Instagram followers a photo of a man in a T-shirt calling for the beheading of Nigel Farage.



To do this just 2 weeks after our friend Ann was murdered is staggering.



Polanski is inciting murder.



It must be treated as such by the police. pic.twitter.com/mkLvxESf21 — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) July 27, 2026

The image formed part of a carousel of photos from a Green Party event. Polanski, who has more than 700,000 Instagram followers, accepted a collaboration request. Once the specific frame was flagged, he unshared it.

A Green Party spokesman said he "unequivocally does not support this type of dangerous message" and claimed he had accepted the post "without realising there was more to it than he had seen." The same spokesman called the T-shirt "clearly in poor taste" while noting Polanski himself has received threats.

Nigel Farage shared a screenshot and stated the obvious double standard: "This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his Instagram. If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski."

Reform's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf posted a video reaction expressing disbelief at the sequence of events.

I can't believe I'm saying this in a video pic.twitter.com/vs5UbnMHKJ — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) July 27, 2026

The Metropolitan Police confirmed: "Earlier today, we received a third-party report relating to an image shared on social media. We take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and officers are conducting enquiries into the matter."

Is the enquiry was serious or just purely performative?

But are you really looking into this further or just two tier lip service? https://t.co/xaqZKpDvEi — Gauci Reports (@GauciReports) July 27, 2026

Reform has also indicated it will refer Polanski to the Greater London Authority monitoring officer, given his elected role there.

The timing is not abstract. Ann Widdecombe, 78, Reform's immigration and justice spokeswoman and a long-serving former Conservative minister, was found dead at her remote Dartmoor home on 9 July.

Prosecutors told a court she sustained 21 blows to the head from a hammer in what was described as a planned and targeted attack. A man has been charged with her murder.

The killing immediately produced open celebration among sections of the left online, including on platforms that market themselves as more "kind" alternatives to mainstream social media. Users treated the death of an elderly woman for her politics as a punchline or a form of progress.

Against this backdrop, Polanski's post landed like petrol on dry grass.

Jack Hadfield noted the contrast with previous cases of social-media speech:

Lucy Connolly was locked up for much less.



Are the police going to apply the law fairly, or are we going to see more two tier justice?



The left are violent extremists who want to see us dead, and they should be treated as such! https://t.co/z7cKwkmKnG — Jack Hadfield ?? (@JackHadders) July 27, 2026

Alex Armstrong stressed equal application:

Lucy Connolly's post was undoubtedly seen by far fewer people and was also deleted.



I don't believe anyone should be locked up for social media posts HOWEVER this is about equal application of the law. Ignorance is not seen an excuse, neither is an apology. Not my beliefs, that... https://t.co/fpicPcdBmN — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) July 27, 2026

Nioh Berg highlighted the mechanics of Instagram collaboration posts. Accepting a collaboration requires a deliberate step; the image was visible.

Let me point out the LIE here.



Zack was added to an IG collaboration. In order to be a visible collaborator, you must manually accept it.



Meaning Zack, the disgusting subversive snake, SAW the image and STILL accepted it. He only unshared because of massive backlash and the... https://t.co/Tgi8WhyVPw pic.twitter.com/dwMTmQHK0s — ???? ???? ?? ?? (@NiohBerg) July 27, 2026

Will we see yet another example of two tier policing in the UK?

I don't t want people arrested for threatening social media posts, but if this was me or someone on the right... we WOULD be arrested.



So we either have two tier policing or we have consistent policing... what will it be ?



This is two weeks after Ann Widdecombe's murder. The left... https://t.co/hvJjStmi3l — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR ?? (@EssexPR) July 27, 2026

Alex Phillips observed the media asymmetry:

Can you imagine if it was someone from Reform wearing a t shirt with a medieval murder instrument on it and Nigel Farage had retweeted it?



Every newspaper front page would be plastered with it and there'd be mass calls for resignation



2 Tierism is Leftists at the top, and us... https://t.co/5FfC2s4KxJ — Alex Phillips (@ThatAlexWoman) July 27, 2026

Susan Hall of the London Assembly noted that this rhetoric is unacceptable in any context.

It's irrelevant if you like or support Nigel Farage or not. This is totally and utterly unacceptable, aimed at anyone. I cannot imagine the meltdown that would be going on right now if Farage had aimed this at any of those on the left. https://t.co/wmHA3CZClN — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) July 27, 2026

Polanski leads the same Green Party that has spent years elevating radical identity politics above basic national standards. In May, we documented the election of a transgender Tamil immigrant on a temporary student visa - with no British citizenship or permanent residency - as a Green MSP in Scotland.

The party's record under Polanski includes candidates investigated for antisemitism, open rejection of biological reality, and a consistent prioritisation of ideological purity over ordinary voters.

The culture that normalises such figures is the same culture that treats a guillotine graphic aimed at a political rival as an unfortunate oversight.

British politics has already seen two sitting MPs murdered in recent memory - Jo Cox and David Amess - plus the hammer killing of Widdecombe. Security concerns for public figures are no longer theoretical.

Farage has repeatedly described himself as among the most physically and verbally attacked politicians of the modern era. Polanski has previously labelled Farage a "fascist" and a "grifter." The language of existential threat has become casual on one side of the spectrum while the same side demands maximum protection and sensitivity for its own.

Two-tier enforcement remains the live issue. Cases involving speech from the right have produced arrests, charges, and in some instances custody. Equivalent or stronger material from the left has frequently been waved away as "poor taste," "satire," or an unfortunate oversight.

The Met's statement that it takes such reports "extremely seriously" will be tested by whether any meaningful action follows or whether the file quietly closes once the news cycle moves on.

A political party leader is not an anonymous activist. He is a public figure with institutional reach, elected positions, and a platform that amplifies whatever he platforms.

Accepting a collaboration that places a beheading graphic of a rival in front of three-quarters of a million followers is not a private lapse. It is a public act. Claiming not to have noticed the content after the fact does not restore the credibility that was spent.

The response from the Green Party has been damage control rather than unambiguous rejection of the underlying culture that makes such imagery thinkable.

Either the rules on incitement and threats apply evenly, or they exist solely to police one side. If Polanski remains leader of the Green Party after this, it confirms the far left's extremist stance and proves that only those who oppose it will be targeted and punished.

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