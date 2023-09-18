How Far Are We From Revolution?

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

Our government, or the unelected billionaire globalists behind the curtain, are telling us the bad guys are Russia and China.

I do not consider them enemies. I consider them countries acting in a way that benefits them.

The U.S. is the global bully, intimidating and bribing countries to do their bidding.

Ukraine, the most corrupt country in the world, and the playground of the Biden Crime Family, has been utilized by Biden and his neo-con handlers, to try and bleed Russia so they can beat them in their next war. Instead, they have used the young men of Ukraine as cannon fodder, leaving that country with no future.

That’s what the U.S. global empire does. It destroys.

Franklin was right.

The government is telling us who the bad guy is, but the real bad guys are them.

We will not be allowing our youth to be used as cannon fodder in their next wars of choice.

These lunatic sociopaths are willing to initiate Armageddon to achieve their goals.

Before they can accomplish this destruction we will have to decide when revolution will be absolutely necessary.

That time will be within the next few years. The choice is yours.