How Hakeem Jeffries Is In Big Trouble Politically After The Primaries

Tuesday night in New York City was no routine Democratic primary. Instead, it turned into a referendum on the Democratic Party itself, and the party lost.

Three socialist-backed candidates, backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, won their races. The Democratic establishment got slaughtered, and the man left holding the wreckage is House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Every candidate Jeffries backed went down. That alone would be a bad night. What made it worse was the scene at the victory party for socialist-backed winner Claire Valdez, where the crowd erupted in boos when Jeffries's image appeared on screen, then broke into a chant: "You're next," a clear sign that his leadership position won't protect him from being a target of the Democratic Socialists of America Party.

The reaction from the crowd to @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/hxqaFQCLdT — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

The Republican National Congressional Committee read the room and sent Jeffries flowers and a condolence card. "Three losses in one night is tough," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said. "We wanted so-called 'Leader' Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party." When the opposition party is sending you sympathy arrangements, you've had a historically bad evening.

NEW: The @NRCC has delivered flowers and a condolences card to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) DC office after the House candidates he endorsed lost to Mamdani-backed socialists in NY last night. NRCC statement to @FoxNews: "Three losses in one night is tough. We… pic.twitter.com/tBhVrRZYzH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

The casualties weren't minor figures. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), a long-term incumbent who chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, lost his seat. So did Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), who built his national profile as lead counsel for House Democrats during Donald Trump's first impeachment. Goldman is no moderate, and was arguably a hero of the left for years, yet voters in his own district just showed him the door because Mamdani wanted someone else.

What Tuesday revealed is something the Democratic establishment has been reluctant to admit: its own primary voters have turned against it. These aren't Republicans crossing over to cause chaos. These are Democrat voters who want to torch the house from the inside, and are using the Democratic Party infrastructure to do it.

Former DNC chairman Jaime Harrison saw it clearly enough to say something about it. "I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don't run for our nomination," Harrison wrote on X Tuesday night. "Don't use our resources. Don't rely on our volunteers. Don't use our infrastructure. Don't ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your campaign. Focus on building the party you actually support. Political parties aren't perfect, but they're built by millions of people who knock doors, make calls, organize meetings, and fight for the values they believe in. If you don't believe in the party, then don't ask its members to carry you across the finish line."

I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don't run for our nomination. Don't use our resources. Don't rely on our volunteers. Don't use our infrastructure. Don't ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your campaign. Focus on building the party you actually support. Political parties aren't perfect, but they're built by millions of people who knock doors, make calls, organize meetings, and fight for the values they believe in. If you don't believe in the party, then don't ask its members to carry you across the finish line. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 23, 2026

Harrison is right about what's happening, even if his party built the conditions that made it inevitable. The Democratic Socialists of America have figured out a remarkably efficient strategy of running as insurgent candidates in Democratic Party primaries. They're parasites running on a host they intend to replace. And right now, they've got Jeffries in their crosshairs.

Jeffries survived Tuesday's primaries because nobody ran against him. But the DSA has now demonstrated it can knock off a caucus chairman and a nationally known impeachment lawyer in a single night. An emboldened socialist movement likely won't let Jeffries coast through the next cycle without a primary challenge. The "You're next" chant wasn't an empty slogan, but a promise.

The broader implications extend well past New York. Socialist candidates winning primaries in deep blue districts may feel like a local story, but the pull it exerts on the national party is real. Every time the Democrats lurch further left to appease their activist base, they surrender more ground with the centrist voters they need to appeal to nationally to win elections. The American electorate outside deep blue cities like New York City is not particularly receptive to socialism, and Republicans will spend the next two years making sure voters in swing districts understand exactly what the Democratic Party now stands for.

Jeffries entered Tuesday as the leader of House Democrats and the presumptive future Speaker. He exited it as a man his own base wants to bury. That's a hard thing to recover from, and the people who want him gone are just getting started.