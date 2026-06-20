How It Took Nine Months To Remove One Illegal Alien From Voter Rolls

Submitted by Maryland Freedom Caucus,

Nine months after the Maryland Freedom Caucus exposed that a noncitizen with a final order of deportation had been registered to vote in Maryland, Ian Roberts has finally—and quietly—been removed from the state's active voter registration list.

There was no press conference. No public announcement. No admission that anything had gone wrong.

The removal comes only after Roberts was convicted and sentenced on federal charges related to falsely claiming U.S. citizenship. For years, Roberts remained an active voter in Maryland despite being an illegal alien from Guyana who overstayed his student visa and despite having left the state more than a decade ago.

🗳️ The Other Maryland Man finally removed from Maryland Voter Registration list.



9 months after it was discovered that a superintendent of a large school district was not only a noncitizen with a final deportation order, but also had been illicitly registered to vote in… pic.twitter.com/xqKTCskJQR — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) June 19, 2026

The timing raises an obvious question: if a criminal conviction was necessary before election officials would finally remove Roberts from the voter rolls, how many other ineligible registrations remain untouched?

The Roberts case placed Maryland into national news after the Maryland Freedom Caucus uncovered evidence that he was not only unlawfully present in the United States, but had also been registered to vote in Maryland.

🚨 I have confirmed from Maryland Freedom Caucus Chairman, @MattMorgan29A (R) that Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts has been a registered voter in Maryland since 2012.



Roberts is an illegal alien.@elonmusk also agrees, it’s time to clean the voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/4encSIQwfk — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2025

Roberts was hardly an obscure figure. He served as superintendent of a large Iowa school district while simultaneously living under a final order of deportation. Yet somehow, despite years of scrutiny surrounding his immigration status, Maryland's voter registration system never flagged him.

BREAKING: Another Maryland Man controversy!



Have you heard the story of Ian Andre Roberts, the Superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools? He was arrested late last week for a standing deportation order. Turns out, he is actively registered to vote in Maryland, despite being… pic.twitter.com/T7XlAobQ6O — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) September 29, 2025

The most damning revelation emerged when unredacted voter registration applications obtained through pressure from two watchdog groups showed that Roberts had personally affirmed under penalty of perjury that he was a United States citizen.

That detail shattered one of the most common defenses offered by election officials whenever noncitizen registrations are discovered. For months, Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis and other defenders of the system insisted that such registrations were accidental byproducts of bureaucratic processes.

The documents showed otherwise.

Roberts did not merely appear on the rolls due to an administrative error. He falsely claimed citizenship on a sworn government form. Nevertheless, he remained an active registered voter for years and continued receiving election mailings and ballots.

But here’s the problem:

If Roberts never voted, his registration should have been canceled long ago for inactivity.

It wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/qwBAb7zXC0 — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) January 8, 2026

The broader significance of the case extends well beyond one individual.

Maryland officials routinely insist that noncitizen voting is virtually nonexistent and that existing safeguards are sufficient. Yet the Roberts case demonstrates how difficult it can be to remove even the most obvious ineligible registrant.

Here was a man who had not lived in Maryland in more than ten years. A man under a final order of deportation. A man who falsely claimed citizenship on voter registration forms. A man whose case received national media attention.

And still it took months of public pressure, investigative work, federal involvement, and ultimately a criminal conviction before Maryland election officials finally acted.

If this is how difficult it is to remove one of the most obvious examples imaginable, voters are left wondering how many less obvious cases remain hidden within the rolls.

🚨🚨🚨 AAF has learned that either @PahlaviReza, who wants to be Shah of Iran…



1) is a U.S. Citizen



OR



2) voted illegally in a U.S. election



RECEIPTS👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/eigi6fL3sp — American Accountability Foundation (@Theswampmonitor) April 16, 2026

The Maryland Freedom Caucus responded to the Roberts case by introducing the Secure the Vote Act of 2026, legislation designed to require documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration, strengthen voter identification requirements, and prevent future noncitizen registrations.

Predictably, the legislation was never allowed to advance. Like countless election-integrity measures before it, it was quietly buried in committee by legislative leadership unwilling to acknowledge the problem.

That leaves Congress with an increasingly important responsibility.

The SAVE America Act would establish nationwide citizenship verification requirements and close loopholes that currently allow noncitizens to access voter registration systems through self-attestation alone. While states like Maryland continue resisting reforms, federal action may be the only realistic path forward.

The Roberts case should serve as a warning.