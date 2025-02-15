How Justin Trudeau Helped Donald Trump Get Elected

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via BombThrower.com,

“Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences” - Robert Louis Stevenson

From the “Karma’s a bitch” dept…

Today is three years to the day that the Canadian government under Justin Trudeau and deputy PM Chrystia Freeland invoked the Emergencies Act which claimed unprecedented powers and authority (which a federal court later found to be unconstitutional) including the seizure of citizens’ bank accounts – not only of those who were present at the demonstrations in Ottawa, but even anybody who contributed funds to the protestors.

On this day just three years ago - the Canadian government enacted martial law, seized your bank accounts for wrongthink, and brutally put down a peaceful protest.



Never forget. Never forgive and never vote Liberal again. pic.twitter.com/6BKfdWDBMK — Mark Jeftovic, The ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) February 14, 2025

It sent shockwaves throughout the world – this was sort of heavy-handed action one expected to see in communist, totalitarian shitholes.

But such actions in Canada, a purported bastion of civil society and a liberal democracy within the “rules-based” global order was unthinkable. It nearly crashed the Canadian banking system, and behind the scenes it looked like the Senate wasn’t going to play ball.

Trudeau hastily rescinded the order, after brutally suppressing the demonstrations on the ground in Ottawa. “Declare victory and withdraw”, as Kissinger would have framed it. A few weeks later the RCMP began unfreezing the bank accounts, and a couple of the banks apologized for seizing their customers funds.

But that bell could not be unrung.

It was a seminal moment that would have many far reaching consequences, including the election of Donald J Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America.

Here’s how Trudeau helped re-elect Trump:

For want of a nail, the horse was lost

For want of a horse, the rider was lost.

For want of a rider, the battle was lost,

For want of a battle, the kingdom was lost.

Step 1: It orange-pilled RFK Jr.

First, invoking the Emergencies Act and seizing bank accounts of lawful citizens appalled countless international observers, among them, a certain Robert F Kennedy Jr, in fact in RFK Jr’s case, it flat-out orange-pilled him.

Trudeau’s only legacy will be that he orange-pilled RFK Jr.



And RFK Jr getting orange-pilled led to Trump embracing Bitcoin.



Trump’s embracing Bitcoin led to the Dems “panic pivot” on crypto.



Trudeau and Freeland have done more to bring on hyper-Bitcoinization than any other… https://t.co/w5UMgiSApc — Mark Jeftovic, The ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) July 30, 2024

A year later RFK Jr gave the keynote address at Bitcoin2023 in Miami, and the very first words out of his mouth were:

“I became a Bitcoiner when I saw what the Canadian government did to the truckers.”

I was there and it was a powerful moment. I was messaging Steve Bannon some of the bullet points as they were being delivered and he was hanging on every text. Bannon, I had noticed, had seemed transfixed by RFK Jr for nearly a year.

A few months later Bannon floats the idea of a Trump / RFK ticket, saying it would bring about a “massive landslide”.

Step 2: RFK Jr. Orange-Pills The Bad Orange Man

When Donald Trump embraced Bitcoin isn’t exactly certain. Someone changed his opinion on it, as he wasn’t a fan as late as 2019…

I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

The Bitcoin Magazine crew who brought RFK Jr to Miami certainly had talks with Trump ahead of Nashville, but it was clear that RFK Jr and Trump were talking to each other and seemed practically fated to wind up on the same side in the coming electoral showdown.

At the following year’s Bitcoin conference, this time in Nashville, Trump also gave a keynote (as did RFK, again). Trump had adopted RFK’s pro-Bitcoin positions point-for-point, and going one further with the idea of a National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Like RFK Jr. in 2023, Trump came out against Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) saying he would ban their development – Bitcoin was freedom money, CBDCs were serfcoin.

Step 3: RFK Jr throws in with Trump

They don’t end up as running mates, as Bannon floated – but after the first assassination attempt (where I think we for real flipped into an alternate reality) – RFK Jr joins Team Trump. The game theory of RFK Jr splitting off votes from Trump (as some of the pundits hoped would be the case), goes away.

Now the two deep state wrecking balls are playing for the same team, and at least one of them was orange-pilled by Justin Trudeau.

Step 4: The Crypto Lobby Gets Behind Trump

At this point the crypto folks pile on with the Bitcoin crew, they all learn the political playbook fast, and start getting behind team Trump, which now includes RFK Jr and this starts to look like a crypto bros vs nocoiners election.

Hey, if that’s the way the political game is played, then let’s play.

The Bitcoiners may not like that team crypto caught the tailwind, but it doesn’t matter now. At the time they were all pushing for the Republican ticket because the Dems, personified by Elizabeth Warren and her “Anti-Crypto Army” had been outright hostile to the entire industry for years, running Operation Chokepoint 2.0 against them, and serving up non-stop Wells notices…

The Dems actually read the room for a change and try to effect a panic pivot to tone down the Bitcoin Derangement Syndrome, but the best they could do was some weird woke crypto pronouncement called “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men” (since deleted from the Kamala Harris website) that promised $20K forgivable loans to black men, and – because they’re black, I guess – access to weed.

It was a stunning condescension that basically framed blacks as mentally ill, deadbeat potheads. As I wrote in The Bitcoin Capitalist Letter just before the election:

These smug libs still don’t get how paternalistically racist they are being every time they promote a policy that says, in effect, “Blacks are hopeless, deadbeat, stoners: here’s a policy that will help them get their shit together”. Also, $20K isn’t entrepreneurial seed funding, it’s asswipe money. Fucking morons.

We all know what happened next.

Step 5: Landslide

The election was a total blowout – my Polymarket bets hit across the board. I cleaned up.

Welp. Time to fire up the VPN so I can hop onto Polymarket and scoop up my winnings.... pic.twitter.com/xX7vUPmm7w — Mark Jeftovic, The ₿itcoin Capitalist (@StuntPope) November 6, 2024

Now I have an RSS feed setup in my mail reader and I just marvel at the tempo and wildness of the EO’s coming out of the Trump admin: renaming the Gulf of Mexico America, mass firings, budget freezes, DOGE, Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, et al – and irony of ironies, a tariff war against Canada that’s thrown this country’s political class into chaos.

Trudeau has since announced his resignation – arguably precipitated by the crisis that erupted with he tried to oust his Deputy PM and Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland over differences on how to handle the Trump tariffs.

What goes around, comes around…

Karma’s a bitch.

