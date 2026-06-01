This Is How Leftists React To Facts...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

When presented with uncomfortable irrefutable statistics on migrant crime, those on the left don’t debate—they threaten violence and scream about history as an excuse for chaos today.

That’s exactly what unfolded outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, Saunday. GB News chief US correspondent Ben Leo was on the ground covering anti-ICE protests—already marked by days of clashes, a hunger strike by detainees, and assaults on officers—when he calmly laid out basic facts about illegal migrant crime patterns in the UK while engaging with the ‘protesters’.

The furious black nationalist got inches from Leo’s face, accused Brits of colonizing the world “through rape, murder and pillaging,” and warned he was “holding everything back not to break your f***ing jaw.”

Me: certain nationalities in UK are more likely to commit sexual offences than Brits



Leftist nutcase: “I’m gonna break your f*****g jaw.”



ICE detention facility in New Jersey.



I’m not surprised Charlie Kirk was murdered. These people are lunatics. pic.twitter.com/ET8GzoJhCM — Ben Leo (@Benleo) May 31, 2026

Leo stood his ground without flinching. Lurking right behind the seething guy, a spectacled soy leftist pathetically attempted to pile on, weakly joining the intimidation effort by demanding Leo “go back to your country”—the height of irony at an open-borders rally.

The incident, captured on video and shared widely, shows how facts about immigration enforcement trigger outright rage from open-borders activists. While ICE works to secure America’s borders under policies prioritizing law and order, protesters treat any challenge to mass migration as a personal attack worth physical intimidation.

In the clip, Leo began by referencing data showing certain nationalities in the UK are disproportionately involved in sexual offences compared to native Brits. The protester immediately pivoted to colonial history.

“The BRITS that colonised the whole world you mean? That raped and pillaged the WHOLE WORLD to get the power they have THE BRITS,” he shouts.

“YEAH The BRITS who did THAT. And YOU guys have the audacity TO SAY AFGHANS AND SOMALIS DID WHAT?”

Leo responded evenly: “Well it’s not Audacity. It is just a fact.”

The man escalated, demanding: “IS IT NOT A FACT THAT Y’ALL COLONIZED THE WORLD THROUGH RAPE, MURDER AND PILLAGING, RIGHT OR WRONG?”

The guy then repeated insults—“you’re a piece of s,” “you’re a liar”—and got inches from Leo’s face, spitting as he ranted about how he “came out here for violence,” not to talk.

Leo stayed composed, pointing out the obvious: “This doesn’t make your argument look good. That’s the left. That is the degenerate violent left. You give facts. You get data. And they get violent.”

The exchange ended with the soy leftist in the background yelling “go back to your country.” Leo’s deadpan reply: “I live here.” When asked how he got there: “Aeroplane.”

On GB News, Leo later reflected on the moment. He explained he could have countered with historical facts—Britain’s role in abolishing the slave trade, Royal Navy efforts against it—but prioritized de-escalation and safety amid the aggression. “I was more concerned about watching his hands… making sure that he wasn’t about to swing for me.”

‘The clip demonstrates that the left lunatics are exactly that.’@Benleo reacts to the moment when an anti-ICE protester aggressively confronted him after he presented some simple facts on migrants in Britain.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/00wKP1SxdV — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 31, 2026

He also addressed the police response, calling it “chilling” and “worrying.” Officers appeared uninterested after the threat, with one suggesting Leo’s questions were “provocative.” Leo noted: “It didn’t really seem like the police were bothered… presenting simple facts and asking what you’re doing here… is somehow provocative.”

‘It didn’t really seem like the police were bothered.’



GB News Presenter @Benleo says the police response at the New Jersey detention centre, as he was being confronted, was ‘chilling’ and a worrying sign that authorities are too sympathetic towards agitators. pic.twitter.com/ixexJlXw1O — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 1, 2026

This isn’t isolated. Protests at Delaney Hall have turned violent for over a week, with reports of objects thrown, entrances blocked, and even an ICE agent bitten. Detainees allege poor conditions, but federal officials call the strike a political stunt amid efforts to deport serious offenders.

The confrontation exposes a deeper hypocrisy. Leftist activists rage against “colonialism” while ignoring how British institutions—rule of law, abolitionism, and innovation—built much of the modern world migrants flock to. They excuse crime waves from unchecked migration by pointing to the past, yet demand America absorb endless inflows without consequences.

Leo’s calm handling underscores a key truth: facts don’t care about feelings. When open-borders ideology meets reality—rising sexual offences, strained resources, cultural clashes—it produces not debate but threats. This is the same mindset behind attacks on figures like Charlie Kirk and repeated assassination attempts on President Trump.

America First policies, like robust ICE operations, exist precisely because ignoring these patterns endangers citizens. The left’s violent reaction proves they know the data is irrefutable—they just refuse to accept it.

The left’s mask slips when challenged. They’re not tolerant—they’re unhinged when their narrative cracks.

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