How A Missed Train In 1876 Led To The Adoption Of Standard Time

Authored by Gerry Bowler via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

In July 1876, Sandford Fleming, a Scottish Canadian engineer, was standing on an Irish railway platform fuming—he had misread his timetable, confusing a.m. and p.m., and as a result had missed his train. Spurred by this inconvenience, Fleming began thinking how a 24-hour clock would have made this sort of mistake impossible. But his highly inventive mind did not stop there: he had visions of worldwide time zones, 24 of them around the globe, each comprising 15 degrees of longitude and each an hour different.

The Hon. Donald Smith drives home the last spike for the Canadian Pacific Railway in Eagle Pass, B.C., on Nov. 7, 1885. The tall man standing behind him with the top hat is Sir Sandford Fleming, the father of standard time. The Canadian Press/National Archives of Canada

The notion of standardized time would be an extremely valuable one in an age of unprecedented railway expansion and increased travel. It was customary for each locality to keep to a different time, making timetables an unreliable nightmare and accidents much more likely to happen. In October 1841 near Westfield, Massachusetts, two trains operating on the same track, one east-bound, the other west-bound, collided because of inaccurate timekeeping. Only two people died in that crash, but 20 passengers and crew died near Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in 1853 because of a similar miscommunication, with a new train conductor using a milkman’s borrowed watch upon which to base his train’s schedule.

Fleming, also an inventor and scientist, was a tireless advocate of scientific cooperation, founding the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Institute. He promoted his concept through publications, presentations to scientific societies, and extensive lobbying with railroad executives with whom he had excellent connections due to his extensive experience with the Intercontinental Railway and the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR).

He enlisted scientific allies across North America and Europe and spearheaded transatlantic cooperation to make his proposal a reality.​ In this work he was assisted by astronomer and meteorologist Cleveland Abbe, the head of the United States Weather Bureau, who had urged standardization of clocks in other to ensure consistency from his far-flung reporting stations.

The climax of their campaign arrived on Nov. 18, 1883—known as “The Day of Two Noons.” At noon on this date, North American railroads officially adopted the system of standard time zones. Railroad clocks across the continent switched from local time to one of the four primary zones: Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific. This historic moment, coordinated by the General Time Convention (later renamed the American Railway Association) and railroad managers, represented a dramatic shift for millions. In cities such as New York, residents watched as their clocks marked noon twice: once by the sun, and once by the new standard. The transition was so significant that some regarded it as an affront to tradition and a dangerous break with nature.

This new system specifically followed Fleming’s recommendations and gave structure to North American industry and commerce. The immediate effect was a drastic reduction in railway accidents and scheduling errors, paving the way for faster, safer travel and more efficient movement of goods and people.​

Fleming’s advocacy extended beyond North America. He participated in high-profile international conferences, culminating in the 1884 International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C. Here, his proposals played a pivotal role in persuading delegates from over 20 countries to adopt the Greenwich Meridian as the prime meridian, the basis for a new global standard of timekeeping. Countries gradually established legal frameworks to adopt standardized time zone usage for civil and commercial purposes.​

Today, Canada has six times zones from Newfoundland (always a tricky 30 minutes different) to the Atlantic, Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific zones. The continental United States has five, plus four more for their island possessions in the Pacific and Caribbean. Russia has an amazing 11 time zones, while autocratic China has only a single one.

A sign on the TransCanada Highway west of Thunder Bay, Ont., indicating a change in time zone. The plaque on the left commemorates Sir Sandford Fleming for his role in the adoption of a standard time. The Canadian Press/Colin Perkel

Fleming’s vision permanently altered how societies measure, understand, and organize time. The widespread adaptation of his time zone model meant that, for the first time, vast regions could be coordinated with precision, whether for train schedules, telegraph messages, or cross-continental business. This system remains essentially unchanged in the 21st century, a testament to the enduring value of Fleming’s intellectual achievement and his ability to foster cooperation.​

Fleming was an astonishingly productive man, one that Canadians—who are presently suffering a dearth of heroes (particularly from the 19th century)—ought to know more about. He had keen ideas about electoral reform, favouring a system of proportional representation, and he advocated for transoceanic undersea cables connecting North America, Europe, and Australia. In 1851, he designed Canada’s first postage stamp.

Fleming’s work on railways in the Maritime provinces and in the construction of the CPR was of paramount importance in securing Canadian unity. For those of you familiar with the photograph of the pounding of the CPR’s “last spike,” he is the tall bearded gentleman in a top hat standing behind CPR director Donald Smith, who is wielding the hammer. For his many services to his country, Fleming was knighted in 1897.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times or ZeroHedge.