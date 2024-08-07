How Progressive Is Tim Walz?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Yesterday, a friend told me that Walz was not as much a Liberal Progressive as I thought. Let’s investigate.

What the Choice of Tim Walz Says About Kamala Harris

The Wall Street Journal comments on What the Choice of Tim Walz Says About Kamala Harris

Donald Trump did Democrats a favor by choosing a running mate who reinforced his base rather than reaching out to swing voters. Kamala Harris has now returned the favor in selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the progressive favorite, as her pick for Vice President. The choice that scared Republicans was popular Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, a swing state crucial to an Electoral College victory. But Mr. Shapiro, who is Jewish, was the target of an extraordinary and nasty campaign against him by the Democratic left. He was too pro-Israel and had upset unions by showing rhetorical support for school vouchers. Ms. Harris appears to have wilted under this pressure, perhaps fearing protests at the Democratic convention in Chicago this month. She went with Mr. Walz instead, and there goes Mr. Trump’s hope of flipping the decisive swing state of Minnesota. That’s a joke, since the Land of 10,000 Liberals has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1976. Mr. Walz’s progressive bona fides will please Sen. Bernie Sanders and the teachers unions. But his governing record will be fodder for Mr. Trump. And picking him is a bad omen about the ability, or even willingness, of Ms. Harris to defy her party’s left.

Walz Scorecard

Increasing taxes, though Minnesota already has the fifth-highest top income-tax rate among the states, 9.85% at $193,000 of earnings for a single filer. Mr. Walz added a 1% surtax on net investment income above $1 million, while reducing deductions, and the Governor wanted more.

Minnesota is a rare state that still levies a death tax, up to 16%, on top of the federal 40% rate, which is one reason the state is losing taxpayers to better climes.

Making an estimated 81,000 illegal immigrants in the state eligible for driver’s licenses, along with health insurance through the MinnesotaCare public marketplace.

Funding “the North Star Promise Program, which provides free college for students with a family income under $80,000,” including illegal immigrants.

Creating a state system for paid family and medical leave, capped at a combined 20 weeks a year and funded by a 0.88% payroll tax.

Mandating that public utilities generate 80% carbon-free electricity by 2030, ramping up to 100% by 2040. He’s a fervent believer in “climate action.”

Subsidizing electric vehicles by “requiring EV charging infrastructure within or adjacent to new commercial and multi-family buildings,” as the Governor’s office bragged.

Passing one of the nation’s most permissive abortion statutes that has essentially no limits and no age consideration for minors.

Declaring Minnesota to be a “trans refuge,” with a law saying that the state will ignore a “court order for the removal of a child issued in another state because the child’s parent or guardian assisted the child in receiving gender-affirming care in this state.”

Establishing automatic voter registration and letting Minnesotans sign up for a permanent absentee ballot option.

I believe I can rest the case but I will throw in one last kicker.

FLASHBACK: Governor Tim Walz signed a bill requiring schools to provide tampons in the boy's bathrooms.



Beyond parody pic.twitter.com/fRQGKTXAUJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

If this is not kowtowing to the radical progressive wing of the Democratic party, then what the hell is radical Left?

Harris Goes With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP, Why?

Earlier today I asked Harris Goes With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP, Why?

Silver thinks Walz is a nice choice but “Shapiro was the higher-upside option that was probably worth the risk.“ I don’t know enough other than to say Shapiro has some issues with the Progressive Left. Was there anything else in the closet? Perhaps the choice was to avoid riots in Chicago over Palestinian issues. But Walz will have some issues with with the middle.

Chicago Riots

This morning I pondered on Chicago riots. This afternoon, so did the WSJ.

I have no idea, but if that played any part of it, all I can say (and I am not the only one to say this) ….

Thank You Chicago