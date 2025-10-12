How Is This Real?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A major UK political party leader just went on TV and seriously argued that women can have penises. How on Earth did we get here?

During a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host engaged in a bizarre debate with Zack Polanski, the newly elected leader of the Green Party of England and Wales. What started as a discussion on topics like the Israel-Hamas conflict and pro-Palestine protests quickly devolved into a surreal exchange on gender identity.

Polanski, representing one of the UK’s long standing political parties, boldly affirmed that a woman can have a penis, dismissed biological sex as “not necessarily” binary, and even claimed superior knowledge over the UK Supreme Court on the matter.

The interview’s pivotal clash came when Morgan posed a straightforward question: “Can a woman have a penis?” Without hesitation, Polanski responded, “Yes.” He elaborated that gender is a “spectrum” and that biological sex is “complicated,” insisting that people are not always born strictly male or female.

“A woman is a gender,” Polanski decreed, framing the issue as one of “nuance.” Morgan, visibly incredulous, laughed and called the response “absolutely ridiculous,” accusing Polanski of not understanding what a woman is—a fundamental problem for someone aspiring to lead a national party.

Like him or not, Morgan is absolutely right to call “bullshit” on this absurd idiocy. In an era where women’s rights are under constant scrutiny—from access to healthcare to protection in single-sex spaces—Polanski’s stance comes across as not just out of touch but actively dismissive of biological reality.

It’s hard to fathom a leader of a party that claims to champion environmental science and evidence-based policy rejecting basic biology. If the Greens can’t grasp that women, by definition, do not have penises, how can they be trusted on complex issues like climate change or economic inequality?

Polanski tried to pivot, arguing that such questions “punch down” on transgender people and distract from real problems like crumbling schools and underfunded healthcare. But this deflection only highlights the absurdity: Why can’t a political leader address both inclusivity and biological facts without contorting language into pretzels?

This leads to a broader, more troubling question: How did we get to this point? Just a decade ago, such statements would have been relegated to fringe online echo chambers. Now, they’re emanating from the head of a party that holds seats in Parliament and influences local governance.

The rise of identity politics, amplified by social media and extreme leftist activism, has pushed some leaders to adopt increasingly radical positions on gender to signal virtue or appeal to niche voter bases. In the UK, this has coincided with heated battles over transgender rights, including access to women’s prisons, sports, and changing rooms.

Polanski’s comments aren’t isolated; they echo similar statements from figures like Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who once struggled to define a woman. But Polanski takes it further, embodying a trend where ideology trumps science, leaving many to conclude that common sense has been sacrificed on the altar of rampant and ridiculous political correctness.

Do Polanski and his ilk truly believe this idiocy, or is it a calculated move to stand apart from other parties? The Green Party has long positioned itself as the progressive alternative to Labour and the Conservatives, emphasizing social justice alongside environmentalism. By doubling down on transgender inclusivity—even at the expense of women’s rights—Polanski may be aiming to solidify support among younger, urban voters captured by this nonsense.

Polanski has been labeled a “misogynist” and “buffoon.” Critics within his own party, including former deputy leader Shahrar Ali and groups like Green Feminists UK, have voiced concerns about alienating women voters. If it’s genuine belief, it reveals a profound detachment from reality; if it’s performative, it’s cynical politics at its worst, prioritising differentiation over coherence.

Adding to the farce, Polanski capped the exchange by claiming he knows more about gender than the UK Supreme Court. When Morgan referenced the Court’s recent ruling, Polanski retorted, “Well, yes, actually in this case, I do.” This hubris is staggering, especially given the ruling’s context.

Back in April, the Supreme Court unanimously decided in For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers that “sex” under the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex at birth, not gender identity modified by a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC). The case stemmed from Scottish legislation aiming to increase female representation on public boards, where “woman” was interpreted to include transgender women with GRCs.

The Court clarified that this interpretation undermines protections for biological women, stating that sex is “immutable” and not altered by legal recognition of gender. This landmark decision has implications for single-sex spaces and services across the UK, reaffirming that biology matters in law.

Polanski dismissed it as “wrong legislation,” urging better parliamentarians to “stand by trans people.” But for a politician to position himself above the highest court in the land smacks of complete arrogance, not expertise.

* * *

