How To Transport Next-Gen Nuclear Fuel Safely? NANO Nuclear Hits Key Milestone

Authored by Prabhat Ranjan Mishra via Interesting Engineering,

A New York-based company has taken a significant step to develop a proprietary, optimized transportation solution for High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel.





NANO Nuclear Energy achieved the conceptual design milestone for an advanced, proprietary HALEU transport package supporting next-generation nuclear reactors.

World-class nuclear transportation expertise

“HALEU fuel logistics will be one of the foundational pillars of the advanced nuclear industry,” said Jay Yu, founder and chairman of NANO Nuclear.



“Our collaboration with Gesellschaft für Nuklear-Service mbH (GNS) has brought together world-class nuclear transportation expertise with NANO Nuclear’s proprietary fuel basket technology. Achieving this early design milestone represents an important step toward building the infrastructure needed to support the deployment of advanced reactors across the United States and globally.”



The project leverages NANO Nuclear’s exclusively licensed nuclear fuel transportation basket design, developed with the technical support of GNS Gesellschaft für Nuklear-Service mbH (GNS), one of the world’s foremost specialists in the treatment, packaging, and transportation of radioactive materials. GNS is globally recognized for its expertise in transport and storage cask design, licensing, and manufacturing, as well as advanced technologies for nuclear waste processing and facility decommissioning, according to a press release.

Nuclear fuel transportation package

The company highlighted that the HALEU transportation package currently under development is designed to support the transport of multiple advanced nuclear fuel types. It includes transportation of uranium oxide fuels, TRISO particle fuels, uranium-zirconium hydride fuels, uranium mononitride fuels, and molten salt reactor fuels.



This broad compatibility ensures that the transportation system can serve the diverse fuel requirements of emerging microreactor, small modular reactor (SMR), and advanced reactor technologies, according to NANO Nuclear.



The company also pointed out that working in close collaboration with GNS, NANO Nuclear has completed several major early-stage engineering milestones for the project. It includes the development of conceptual designs for two optimized fuel payload baskets capable of transporting HALEU materials in multiple fuel forms and completing a preliminary design for the transport package overpack, which will house the payload baskets during shipment.



Importantly, this work was performed under a formal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Quality Assurance program, ensuring that all engineering and design processes align with the rigorous safety and documentation standards required for nuclear transportation systems, according to NANO Nuclear.



With these foundational design milestones completed, NANO Nuclear intends to continue advancing the fuel transport package through the next phases of development, including further engineering validation and regulatory engagement. The company plans to formally engage with the NRC to pursue certification of the transport package, an essential step toward enabling reliable commercial transportation of HALEU fuels across the United States.

The company also underlined that reliable transportation infrastructure for HALEU fuel is widely recognized as one of the most critical enablers of the next generation of nuclear energy technologies. As microreactors and advanced reactors move toward regulatory licensing and ultimate commercialization, the ability to safely transport advanced fuels will be essential to establishing a fully operational nuclear fuel supply chain.