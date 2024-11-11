How The View's Sunny Hostin Killed Kamala's Chances Of Topping Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Veteran leftist political strategist James Carville says that the stand out moment when Kamala Harris cemented her historic loss to president elect Donald Trump was when she couldn’t think of a single thing she’d do different to Joe Biden.

Harris first made the comment while appearing on The View, something that should’ve been a walk in the park.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind. And I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had an impact,” she stated at the time.

But it was even worse than this sounds.

Harris was also asked “What do you think would be the biggest specific difference between your presidency and a Biden presidency?”

Harris responded, “We’re obviously two different people.”

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"



KAMALA: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



Carville, the former lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 Presidential campaign, noted “When we go back and history unearths this, it’s going to be right there on the View.”

“Sunny Hostin, Houston, whatever asked the question. That’s the most devastating answer you can imagine,” he added.

James Carville on how Sunny Hostin ended Kamala Harris' campaign:

"When we go back and history unearths this, it's going to be right there on the View.

Sunny Hostin, Houston, whatever asked the question. That's the most devastating answer you can imagine."



It’s still astounding that she did not have an answer prepared to this completely basic softball question?

Sunny Hostin thought she was giving Harris the easiest question ever but Harris was such a bad candidate she failed it.



The remarkable thing is that she was repeatedly asked the same question in the weeks after this and STILL couldn’t give an answer.

.@PeterAlexander: What is one policy you would have done differently over these last three and a half years than president Biden?



Let’s not forget, the Democratic Party made a monumental error in running with cackles.

They didn’t have much choice, however after Biden screwed them over.

The most delicious thing about this might be the total meltdown that the screeching witches on The View engaged in once the results were in.

