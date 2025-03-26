"How White Of Me": NPR CEO Can't Remember Posting All Sorts Of Racist Crap, Claims No Bias At Network

Got a few minutes?

Today's entertaining exchange comes from NPR CEO Karoline Maher, who claimed that the network is unbiased, and somehow couldn't remember a series of anti-white posts she made on social media when questioned by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) during a a House DOGE (Delivering on Government Efficiency) subcommittee hearing titled: "Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable."

REP. BRANDON GILL: OK. Do you believe that white people inherently feel superior to other races?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I do not.



REP. BRANDON GILL: You don’t? You tweeted something to that effect. You said, "I grew up feeling superior—ha, how white of me." Why did you tweet that?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I think I was probably on what it was to be—to grow up in an environment where I had lots of advantages.



REP. BRANDON GILL: It sounds like you’re saying that white people feel superior.

Incredible: She told Congress she never read this article, even though she said she took an entire day off to read it. She either lied to score some virtue points in 2020, or lied to avoid looking like a mindless Robin DiAngelo replica in 2025. https://t.co/DrAd8gyF1R — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 26, 2025

Shortly before this exchange, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) also laid into Maher, slamming the network over the Russia collusion hoax, interviewing Adam Schiff (D-CA), their use of "far-right" to describe conservatives vs. "far-left," and more.

REP FALLON: "In 2020, NPR branded Hunter Biden's laptop story a 'waste of time.' Do you know how many times NPR interviewed Adam Schiff about the Russia Collusion hoax?"



NPR CEO: "Idk."



REP FALLON: "25 times. How many times did NPR interview Chairman Comer about the Biden… pic.twitter.com/EoOGHAZrPW — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 26, 2025

