How Widespread Is Distrust Of Mainstream Media?

Distrust of the news is particularly widespread in the United States and France.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, according to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, one in five respondents in each country said that they do not trust mainstream media.

This is the highest share of the 21 countries polled.

Spanish respondents were similarly skeptical, with 19 percent of respondents answering the same.

As the chart shows, the Swiss are more convinced of their country’s journalistic integrity, with only 13 percent of respondents stating they distrusted Swiss mainstream media.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Under one in ten respondents said they distrusted the news in China.