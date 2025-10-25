Huge Mellon Donation: Secretive Banking Heir Revealed As $130M 'Private' Benefactor To Pay Troops

Based billionaire recluse Timothy Mellon has been revealed as the (now formerly) anonymous private donor who gave $130 million to the US government to help pay troops during the shutdown. Hell, the virtuous (signaling) Mark Cuban - who's worth more than Mellon, won't even do that for Ukraine where 'half his family' is from.

The massive donation was announced Thursday night by President Donald Trump - who only referred to the donor as a "patriot" and friend who "doesn't want publicity."

“He called us the other day and he said, ‘I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown. I’d like to contribute, personally, contribute any shortfall you have with the military, because I love the military and I love the country, and any shortfall, if there’s a shortfall, I’ll contribute it...'’’

“He doesn’t really want the recognition, if you want to know the truth, but he gave us a check for $130 million, which was sort of a shortfall, and that’s going to go to the military." -Trump

Today, the NY Times leaked it.

Mellon, a wealthy banking heir and railroad magnate who lives a quiet life in Wyoming, has been giving tens of millions of dollars to groups backing Trump and Republicans in general - including $50 million last year to a Trump super PAC, one of the largest single contributions ever disclosed.

He's also a big supporter of RFK Jr. - giving money to his presidential campaign, as well as Kennedy's group, Children's Health Defense.

According to the report, the Pentagon accepted the donation under the "general gift acceptance authority," and was "made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits," Pentagon spox Sean Parnell said.

And yet... (of course)

THE NY TIMES IS SALTY ABOUT IT

While just about anything in Washington might violate any law at any time - the Times drops this little nugget towards the end;

Still, the donation appears to be a potential violation of the Antideficiency Act , which prohibits federal agencies from spending money in excess of congressional appropriations or from accepting voluntary services.

Oh no, the thing that's happened over 80 times between 2018-2024 alone (GAO) and has never been prosecuted in its 155 years of existence.

Does anyone on the left have the balls to bring that lawsuit?