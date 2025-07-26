Hulkamania And The Dark Decay Of Decency

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Pro Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away yesterday, and while most paid tribute to a flamboyant larger than life role model for a generation, twisted leftists actually celebrated his passing with glee.

We didn’t want to write this.

Upon hearing the news, we wanted to share a good memory and see what memories others had of Hogan, but when attempting to do that there came a deluge of vile hatred and a wave of disgusting sickness that can’t be ignored.

Hulk Hogan passes away, and what do Democrats do?



They celebrate like a deranged death cult



So much for being the party of "Love" pic.twitter.com/Wq3zHedImb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2025

So Hulk Hogan died.



As a former Gawker writer (as are all Gawker writers thanks to Hulk Hogan), I won't be the first or the last to say 'fuck that guy.'



Dance on any grave you want to, but this one's mine. — Yvette d’Entremont (@thescibabe.bsky.social) (@TheSciBabe) July 24, 2025

> Hulk Hogan was racist

> All Black Everything



There’s something to be said about the black supremacist nature of many Blacks who constantly complain about racism.



If they want to be hypocrites that’s fine. But we should never let these types have 2020 levels of influence ever… pic.twitter.com/LdGEVgG0MO — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 25, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a proud MAGA racist. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 24, 2025

I don’t think they serve beer in Hell, Boss Baby. But maybe. — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) July 24, 2025

And on and on it went.

As briefly explained in this post, for a British kid in the late 80s and early 90s, Hulk Hogan WAS America.

As a young kid growing up in Britain in the 1980s, you first became aware of American pride and greatness and what that meant via Hulk Hogan. A true icon. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TcJZOWCCWC — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 24, 2025

He was our introduction to what America stands for at its core. Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler or an entertainer; he was a global ambassador for strength, faith, patriotism, freedom and unyielding optimism, ideals that transcend borders.

He was also a man with a family, and in the wake of his passing, a disturbing chorus of celebration from the usual crowd of degenerates once again highlights a deep moral erosion, one that is deliberately engineered by forces intent on undermining human goodness and ensuring societal failure.

At the core of Hogan’s appeal were ideals that resonated deeply with America’s self-image. He preached a gospel of “training, saying your prayers, and taking your vitamins”—a simple mantra promoting discipline, faith, and health.

This wasn’t empty rhetoric; it encapsulated the ethic, the belief that hard work and moral living lead to success.

Hogan’s character arc in the ring mirrored the American narrative of redemption. He would absorb brutal punishment, then just when it seemed he was down and out, he would “Hulk up” with superhuman strength, and deliver justice with his big leg drop finisher.

It was a metaphor for perseverance, a lesson that no matter how beaten down you are, no matter how dark things become, you can get back up on your feet, you can channel the energy and light around you, you can fight back and you CAN win.

Hogan was an antidote to cynicism, a reminder that goodness and strength prevail.

When Hogan appeared at the RNC last year, he cited the attempted assassination of President Trump as a moment that inspired him to stand up and speak out.

When a bloodied, floored Trump stood up and punched the air screaming “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” it was a moment we all recognised. Trump was Hulking up.

Trump pays tribute to Hulk Hogan. https://t.co/mK9sSIzHsb — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 24, 2025

.@POTUS on the passing of Hulk Hogan: "He was a physical specimen… I've watched him lift 350 lb. men over his head and throw them out of the ring."



"He was a great man, he was an incredible showman, and he was really a great friend — and he was a great friend to MAGA!" ❤️💛🙏 pic.twitter.com/We1gu8rBtp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2025

Because he endorsed Trump, and because he encompasses the ideals of America, the modern leftist death cult hated him.

No. Only leftists did. Because they’re full of hate for anyone who doesn’t worship their cult. pic.twitter.com/FEolIe0PgP — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 25, 2025

By putting "pro-trump" in the lede, you outed your glee at a Trump supporter dying. Gosh you're gross. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 24, 2025

50 year wrestling career to reflect on.

The Hill "Hogan was pro-Trump".

I absolutely despise journalist. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) July 24, 2025

It could just say wrestling star but they want to show everyone how bitter they are because it’s always about them https://t.co/OIrw0rCPgP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2025

When Taylor Swift passes away, will the media say “Taylor Swift, pro-Kamala Harris singer, dies at 71”? https://t.co/IQxiMBOCEr — Goldfemur (@sabin_kefka) July 24, 2025

They were so quick to include “pro-Trump” that they forgot how to spell wrestling https://t.co/bmXxJWNW3R — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 24, 2025

Make no mistake, the one flippant thing he said in private years ago isn’t why they hated Hogan, it was merely an opportunity that they’d been waiting for to try to take him down.

This isn’t mere disagreement; it’s a gleeful embrace of hatred that signals profound moral erosion. Celebrating the death of a 71-year-old man over political differences reveals a loss of basic human decency.

These sorts don't even have the grace to appreciate the suffering caused by loss.



They can only (attempt to) magnify their grief



Despicable — Zamster (@ZamsterCrypto) July 25, 2025

This reaction isn’t organic; it’s the fruit of decades of cultural engineering by ideological forces—media outlets, academia, and activist groups—that amplify division and demonise traditional values.

Anytime you're celebrating someone's death over political differences, it's evidence that you're a horrible person. There literally are no good human beings that do that. None. It's something losers and evil people do. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 24, 2025

This evil includes so called ‘progressive’ ideologies that prioritize grievance over forgiveness and respect, labeling anyone who refuses to think the same way as deplorable or irredeemable.

Leftism is based upon Hate. Leftists require an enemy. A "them" to blame for all of "our" problems. Every Leftist is driven by Hate. Hatred of Capitalism. Hatred of Inequality. Hatred of those Better Off than Them. Leftists pretend motivation is benevolent. It is pure Hate. — B Maxwell (@maxinthevalley) July 25, 2025

The vast majority do not want to live in a society where death is cheered if the deceased doesn’t align politically.

If this becomes the norm, we face a generation desensitised to goodness and primed for humanity’s failure through endless tribalism. If we can’t mourn a cultural icon without partisan poison, what hope is there for any form of congruence?

I try to have empathy for those people – can you imagine how miserable someone would have to be like that?



But that being said, they should hope they never have to feel the pain they would wish on others. — Elvis Dallas (@elvisofdallas) July 24, 2025

In the pantheon of American cultural exports, few figures loom as large as Hulk Hogan. His death marks the end of an era, but it also shines a harsh light on the fractured state of modern society.

To reclaim morality, we must reject this engineered decay and remember the ideals Hogan stood for: strength in adversity, faith in better days, and brotherhood across mortal divides.

Every day is a gift. Be grateful, say your prayers, and enjoy the ride. — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 3, 2025

