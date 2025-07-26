print-icon
Hulkamania And The Dark Decay Of Decency

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Pro Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away yesterday, and while most paid tribute to a flamboyant larger than life role model for a generation, twisted leftists actually celebrated his passing with glee.

We didn’t want to write this.

Upon hearing the news, we wanted to share a good memory and see what memories others had of Hogan, but when attempting to do that there came a deluge of vile hatred and a wave of disgusting sickness that can’t be ignored.

And on and on it went.

As briefly explained in this post, for a British kid in the late 80s and early 90s, Hulk Hogan WAS America. 

He was our introduction to what America stands for at its core. Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler or an entertainer; he was a global ambassador for strength, faith, patriotism, freedom and unyielding optimism, ideals that transcend borders. 

He was also a man with a family, and in the wake of his passing, a disturbing chorus of celebration from the usual crowd of degenerates once again highlights a deep moral erosion, one that is deliberately engineered by forces intent on undermining human goodness and ensuring societal failure.

At the core of Hogan’s appeal were ideals that resonated deeply with America’s self-image. He preached a gospel of “training, saying your prayers, and taking your vitamins”—a simple mantra promoting discipline, faith, and health. 

This wasn’t empty rhetoric; it encapsulated the ethic, the belief that hard work and moral living lead to success. 

Hogan’s character arc in the ring mirrored the American narrative of redemption. He would absorb brutal punishment, then just when it seemed he was down and out, he would “Hulk up” with superhuman strength, and deliver justice with his big leg drop finisher. 

It was a metaphor for perseverance, a lesson that no matter how beaten down you are, no matter how dark things become, you can get back up on your feet, you can channel the energy and light around you, you can fight back and you CAN win.

Hogan was an antidote to cynicism, a reminder that goodness and strength prevail.

When Hogan appeared at the RNC last year, he cited the attempted assassination of President Trump as a moment that inspired him to stand up and speak out.

When a bloodied, floored Trump stood up and punched the air screaming “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” it was a moment we all recognised. Trump was Hulking up.

Because he endorsed Trump, and because he encompasses the ideals of America, the modern leftist death cult hated him. 

Make no mistake, the one flippant thing he said in private years ago isn’t why they hated Hogan, it was merely an opportunity that they’d been waiting for to try to take him down.

This isn’t mere disagreement; it’s a gleeful embrace of hatred that signals profound moral erosion. Celebrating the death of a 71-year-old man over political differences reveals a loss of basic human decency.

This reaction isn’t organic; it’s the fruit of decades of cultural engineering by ideological forces—media outlets, academia, and activist groups—that amplify division and demonise traditional values.

This evil includes so called ‘progressive’ ideologies that prioritize grievance over forgiveness and respect, labeling anyone who refuses to think the same way as deplorable or irredeemable.

The vast majority do not want to live in a society where death is cheered if the deceased doesn’t align politically.

If this becomes the norm, we face a generation desensitised to goodness and primed for humanity’s failure through endless tribalism. If we can’t mourn a cultural icon without partisan poison, what hope is there for any form of congruence?

In the pantheon of American cultural exports, few figures loom as large as Hulk Hogan. His death marks the end of an era, but it also shines a harsh light on the fractured state of modern society. 

To reclaim morality, we must reject this engineered decay and remember the ideals Hogan stood for: strength in adversity, faith in better days, and brotherhood across mortal divides.

