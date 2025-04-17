Human Trafficking Too? Biden Admin Flagged Deported El Salvadoran As 'Suspect Alien'

As Democrats work themselves into hysterics over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a now-deported El Salvadoran man (aka, 'Maryland Man') at the center of an intense court battle, several new details about 'St. Abrego' have surfaced in the last several days - most recently that the Biden administration flagged him as a 'suspect alien' who was potentially involved in "human smuggling/trafficking" following a traffic stop hundreds of miles away from his Maryland home, according to DHS records reviewed by Just the News.

And while it should come as no surprise that the Biden administration did not follow up (or at least the records don't indicate whether they did), here's what we know:

Abrego Garcia was pulled over in November 2022 by a Tennessee state trooper for driving an SUV full of people erratically and speeding.

"Subject was observed speeding and unable to maintain its lane, and was subsequently pulled over," reads one entry. "Encountering officer decided not to cite the subject for driving infractions but gave him a warning citation for driving with an expired driver's license," the memo continues. Of note, Maryland issues driver's licenses to illegal aliens.

According to the report, the trooper believed human trafficking was involved according to a DHS summary recorded on Dec. 6, 2022.

"During the interview, subject pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions," reads the summary. "When asked what relationship he had with the registered owner of the vehicle, subject replied the owner of the vehicle is his boss, and that his work is in construction."

"There was no luggage in the vehicle, leading the encountering officer to suspect this was a human trafficking incident," the report continues.

The incident was filed in DHS's system as "human smuggling/trafficking" according to the memos.

There is no record showing whether the Biden's DHS ever followed up on enforcing the matter. The initial review determined that Abrego Garcia was a “suspect alien” and referred his matter for review to “passport control," the records show. Three weeks later on Dec. 27, 2022, Homeland updated its record to urge all personnel who encountered Abrego Garcia in the future to “escort to secondary,” a term referring to the investigative procedures used when someone suspected of wrongdoing is encountered at a port of entry or by border patrol agents. -Just the News

This is just the latest tidbit on Abrego Garcia, the left's new George Floyd.

Domestic Violence, MS-13 Ties

On Wednesday, DHS released a court filing revealing that Abrego Garcia's wife sought a restraining order for domestic violence a year before the traffic stop.

In May 2021, a document signed by a judge described allegations of a "violent encounter." The case was eventually dismissed when his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, failed to appear for a final court hearing in June 2021.

"Just this morning, it was revealed through Maryland court documents that Abrego Garcia’s wife petitioned for an order of protection against him for two instances of domestic violence in May of 2021," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday. "The court ordered that ‘the respondent committed the following acts of abuse. Once, in May of 2021, assault in any degree….’" she added. "On May 4th of 2021, he punched and scratched his wife, ripped off her shirt, and grabbed and bruised her."

"This is from a court in Maryland," Leavitt continued. "So not only are Democrats rushing to defend an illegal criminal foreign terrorist gang member, but also an apparent woman-beater."

Of course, Vasquez has now changed her tune - claiming she filed the restraining order "out of an abundance of caution..."

An abundance of caution... pic.twitter.com/GJGZvzmG9s — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 17, 2025

Kinda like why he was deported?

Meanwhile, Leavitt noted that "When Gilmar Abrego Garcia was originally arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various currency denominations," adding "This is a known MS-13 gang symbol of ‘Hear no evil. Speak no evil. See no evil.’"

.@PressSec: "It's appalling and sad that Senator @ChrisVanHollen and the Democrats applauding his trip to El Salvador today are incapable of having any shred of common sense or empathy for their own constituents and our citizens. Nobody knows this more than the woman standing to… pic.twitter.com/EiNoth8zwM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2025

"He was also arrested with two other well-known members of the vicious MS-13 gang," she continued.

Leavitt went on to point out that not one, but two separate judges confirmed Abrego Garcia’s affiliation with MS-13 — a finding that has never been disputed. But the gang ties are just the beginning. “Just this morning, it was revealed through Maryland court documents that Abrego Garcia’s wife petitioned for an order of protection against him for two instances of domestic violence in May of 2021,” she told reporters. -PJ Media

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers insisted that there was no evidence that he was MS-13, that the cops were just making it all up, that he's just a Maryland father.



Turns out that he was hanging out with multiple confirmed MS-13 members when he was arrested, that he was wearing apparel… pic.twitter.com/hwrwDnJcGY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 16, 2025

