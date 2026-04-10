Hunter Biden Challenges Trump Brothers To Cage Match

As everyone knows by now, the first rule of fight club is... you don't talk about fight club...

But it appears Hunter Biden could not help himself as the son of former President Joe Biden, on April 9 publicly challenged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump - the eldest sons of President Donald Trump - to a cage match.

The challenge emerged in a video posted to the Instagram page of conservative social media commentator Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 account.

“I just got a call from Andrew Callaghan,” Biden said in the video. “He asked me to come out on the Channel 5 Carnival Tour at the end of the month. I think we start in Phoenix, then we go to San Diego, and we end in Albuquerque. I think he’s trying to organize a cage match. Me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him I'd do it—100 percent in if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming.”

As Kimberley Hayek reports for The Epoch Times, the challenge lands against the backdrop of the nation’s 250th independence celebrations, which already include an actual professional fight match at the White House.

The White House is set to host a UFC match on June 14, a White House official confirmed to The Epoch Times. Hunter Biden is not expected to participate in that event.

Trump first floated the idea of a White House UFC fight in July 2025, announcing plans at a “Salute to America” event in Des Moines, Iowa, that the administration intended to mark the country’s 250th anniversary with a year’s worth of events.

UFC CEO Dana White, a close friend of Trump, is overseeing the June event, which is headlined by professional fighters, though the competitors have yet to be announced.

The cage match proposal arrives roughly 16 months after former President Joe Biden issued his son a full and unconditional pardon on Dec. 1, 2024, covering any federal offenses between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2024.

Hunter Biden had been convicted on federal gun charges and pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal tax evasion. He was facing up to 17 years in prison and $1.3 million in fines.

The elder Biden, who had previously said he would not pardon his son if convicted, argued that “raw politics” had corrupted the judicial process. Then-President-elect Donald Trump called the pardon a “miscarriage of justice.”

The proposed fight also echoes a 2023 cage match challenge between tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, though it ultimately never happened.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.