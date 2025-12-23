Hunter Biden Denies Laptop's Existence, Decries Open Borders, Claims $15 Million In Debt In Tell-All Interview

Hunter Biden sat down with podcaster and former CIA contractor Shawn Ryan for a five-plus-hour interview that aired Monday evening.

During the conversation, the former president's son dismissed the so-called "laptop from hell," first reported by the New York Post in October 2020. He also broke with his father by criticizing open-border immigration policies, while complaining that he is swamped with $15 million in debt.

'There Is No Laptop'

Let's begin with Ryan's conversation with Hunter about the laptop from hell, which he reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop years ago. Hunter offered a rather elaborate explanation for why he claims the laptop was "fabricated."

"So what I can tell you about the laptop is that there is no laptop. That's bullshit. What was provided out there ... There is an actual physical laptop that somebody had, but the guy who had that said he had the laptop. The existence of the search for the laptop came before he was even a twinkle in Rudy Giuliani's eye," Hunter said. Hunter continued, "There were people talk to Lev Parnes. Lev Parnes literally went to Ukraine to get a laptop from Dmitri Fertach to get a hard drive Hunter Biden's hard drive from Dmitri Fertach and Andre Durkatch in Ukraine in Austria 4 months before John Paul Mac Issac ever even existed. And so what they did is they cobbled together stolen, concocted, fabricated mishmash of digital information largely which is you know thousands and thousands and thousands of emails for 20 from 25 years. "I mean no laptop could have held all of that. And so what they did is they just put it all together, and then they talk about it. I mean, John Paul Mac Issac, who is literally blind, has no there's no videotape of me ever dropping off a laptop. There's no whatever," Hunted said. Ryan asked, "You never dropped off a laptop." Hunter responded, "I have no recollection whatsoever of ever dropping off a laptop at John Paul Mac Issac's shop."

Watch:

Hunter Biden Claims There's NO Laptop. 🤯



Continue watching the full episode at 12:30PM CST. pic.twitter.com/ord4R7mtq4 — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) December 22, 2025

The next notable conversation Ryan had with Hunter centered on immigration, in which Hunter sharply diverged from his father - and his party's - disastrous open-border policies.

Hunter said, "We need a vibrant immigration, But we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioitized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war — or anybody else in our society."

Watch:

Hunter Biden: "We don't want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above... anybody in our society."



A stunning indictment of his father's four years in office. pic.twitter.com/U6ZYF7Hc1D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2025

A reminder that Hunter Biden told Feds that it was a pair of illegal Mexicans who tossed his firearm into a trash bin when it was Hallie Biden. https://t.co/AacydxkwkZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2025

I'm Broke!

The final topic that piqued our interest was Hunter's revelation about his personal finances, claiming that he's $15 million in debt and has "no idea' how he'll pay it off.

Litigation sucks. I've been tied up in criminal and civil courts, and you know, I mean, like I got you, I don't know $15 million dollars in debt that I have no idea that I'm going to be able to pay off. I have, you know, millions of dollars in debt, and nobody's riding to the rescue for Hunter Biden. My dad, you know, entered the presidency as the poorest man to ever take the office, and he left the presidency, the, you know, not poorest, I mean, which he's fine, but, you know, like he has no generational wealth. I don't have any, you know, despite what these guys say, like there are no billions of dollars buried underneath my dad's house in, you know, Delaware.

Watch:

🚨 NEW: Hunter Biden Reveals He’s Nearly $15 Million in Debt



“I’ve got $15 Million in debt that I have no idea that I'm going to be able to pay off … We have no generational wealth.” pic.twitter.com/MICyagej7A — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 22, 2025

Hunter Biden who was driving a $200,000 Porsche and living in a $20k a month mansion in California when his father was the president is now crying about having no money and millions of dollars in debt.



I wonder what changed 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AZhl069faz — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 23, 2025

Why didn't Ryan ask Hunter: if you're dirt poor, how does one secure $15 million in debt?

Hunter Biden who was driving a $200,000 Porsche and living in a $20k a month mansion in California when his father was the president is now crying about having no money and millions of dollars in debt.



I wonder what changed 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AZhl069faz — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 23, 2025

There have been numerous reports over the years that Hunter flew with then-Vice President Joe Biden on Air Force Two to China in 2013, while later that year, the Chinese central bank in conjunction with Rosemont Seneca, a firm co-founded by Hunter Biden and Pittsburgh condiment fortune heir Christopher Heinz, reportedly set up a $1 billion joint venture called "Bohai Harvest RST."

Biden just pardoned his family, not just Hunter. It’s a clear indication that they have a secret to cover up. Bohai (aka BHR) is worth billions. Via beneficial interest Biden family may own up to 27%. Was Biden China’s Manchurian candidate the entire time? pic.twitter.com/5S26KEIbnY — David Asher (@dasher8090) January 20, 2025

While Hunter Biden attempted to push his own narratives and revive a badly tarnished image ...

Why hasn’t Hunter been arrested for smoking crack while holding a loaded gun that he illegally obtained by lying? Easy. He’s using blackmail against his own Family. Did you honestly believe there weren’t more videos? We only saw the introduction… pic.twitter.com/K2W65yjFsG — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 25, 2023

... it was hard to miss that his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, appeared to be strategically placed on a pedestal beside him. All of it had the feel of a PR tour.

As for Bohai Harvest RST, the obvious question remains: where are those investigations?