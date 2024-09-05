Hunter Biden Flips To 11th Hour Guilty Plea In $1.4M Criminal Tax Evasion Case
Hunter Biden's lawyers announced on Thursday that the first son will plead guilty in his $1.4 million tax evasion case.
"Mr. Biden intends to change his plea this morning," Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell told the judge in a Los Angeles federal courtroom, with the younger Biden facing trial on nine federal charges for failing to pay federal taxes from 2016 - 2019.
If convicted, Hunter faced up to 17 years behind bars. He currently faces up to 25 years behind bars when he's sentenced in November for a conviction on gun charges.
With the potential sentence of 17 years, Hunter Biden today pleads guilty pic.twitter.com/OyJwMhYYRU— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 5, 2024
Developing...