print-icon
print-icon

Hunter Biden Flips To 11th Hour Guilty Plea In $1.4M Criminal Tax Evasion Case

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024 - 04:11 PM

Hunter Biden's lawyers announced on Thursday that the first son will plead guilty in his $1.4 million tax evasion case.

"Mr. Biden intends to change his plea this morning," Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell told the judge in a Los Angeles federal courtroom, with the younger Biden facing trial on nine federal charges for failing to pay federal taxes from 2016 - 2019.

If convicted, Hunter faced up to 17 years behind bars. He currently faces up to 25 years behind bars when he's sentenced in November for a conviction on gun charges.

Developing...

0
Loading...