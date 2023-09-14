Hunter Biden Indicted On Federal Firearms Charge

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three counts related to the possession of a gun while using narcotics, court documents show.

As Techno Fog notes via The Reactionary;

Here is the indictment, and here are the charges which all relate to the same 2018 purchase of a handgun:

Count 1:

In October 2018, in connection with the purpose of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver, Hunter Biden knowingly made a false statement, “certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.” This is in violation of 18 USC sections 922(a)(6) and 924(a)(2).

Count 2:

In October 2018, in connection with the purpose of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver, Hunter Biden made a knowingly false statement to the company that sold him the gun “certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.” This was in violation of 18 USC section 924(a)(1)(A).

Count 3:

In October 2018, Hunter Biden possessed the Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver “knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance” as defined under the US Code. This was in violation of 18 USC sections 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2).

Here’s the issue - with the plea deal falling, through, is the original diversion agreement still valid? Hunter Biden’s attorneys think so. In response to the Weiss’s notice to the court that he would seek the grand jury indictment, Biden’s attorneys responded that the agreement was still in effect and that “Mr. Biden has been and will continue to follow the conditions of that Agreement.”

The move, a "historic indictment against the son of a sitting president," comes after an absurd plea deal fell apart, and days after House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry which seeks bank records and other documents on the Biden family's business dealings.

The case is being overseen by special counsel David Weiss, who also headed the investigation. Weiss is a Trump appointee who was kept on as U.S. attorney for Delaware because of the sensitive and unique nature of the investigation into a president's son by the Justice Department, a part of the executive branch headed by the president. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss special counsel in August, as negotiations over the tax and gun charges collapsed.

Of course, none of this has to do with perhaps the biggest grift in the US history - as the Biden family raked in more than $20 million from foreign sources - including figures in China, Ukraine, Russia and Romania, all funneled through a complex arrangement of corporations, according to House GOP investigators and whistleblowers who are currently seeking Biden bank records.

For example, in 2017, Hunter pulled in over $2.3 million - with $1 million of that coming from a company he formed with the CEO of a Chinese conglomerate. He also took in $664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment firm, $500,000 from a Ukrainian energy company (we assume to be Burisma), $70,000 from a Romanian business, $48,000 from an international law firm, and $666,000 from domestic business interests.

In 2018, Hunter made over $2.1 million according to the unraveled plea deal - which came as his drug addiction went critical. According to Biden's memoir, cited by the document, that year saw "a spring and summer of nonstop debauchery."

According to the agreement, Biden was well aware of his tax liabilities from an accountant he hired. The accountant prepared Biden’s returns and sent them to him for review and signature. Despite repeated encouragement by his accountant, Biden never signed or submitted his returns. According to the agreement, Biden failed to pay his taxes despite having the money to do so. By May 2019, he had spent money he could have used for that purpose “on personal expenses, including large cash withdrawals, payments to or on behalf of his children, credit card balances, and car payments for his Porsche.” -Bloomberg

By October 2021, Biden's tax liabilities for 2017 and 2018 had grown to $955,800 and $956,632 respectively - and were paid for by an unidentified third party. That personal also covered $45,661 and $197,372 to resolve outstanding tax issues from 2016 and 2019.

Earlier this year, the NYT reported that Hollywood entertainment lawyer Kevin 'bong rip' Morris lent over $2 million to Biden to help with his taxes.

Of note, an IRS whistleblower from the agency's criminal investigations unit told the House Ways and Means Committee in June that Hunter Biden illegally deducted tens of thousands of dollars spent on prostitutes and a sex club from his taxes, according to testimony from June 1 which was released by House Republicans.

"So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute," said the whistleblower, who worked directly on the IRS's investigation into Hunter's tax issues, speaking of the younger Biden's 2018 return.

Another whistleblower, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapely , told the committee on May 26 that he found several instances of Hunter expensing flights for prostitutes.

"There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those," said Shapely , who noted that they were expensed to Biden's consulting firm, Owasco, PC.

What's more, Hunter expensed a deposit for an elite Los Angeles sex club (which he was kicked out of for 'grabbing women's asses' and 'acting like a spoiled child').

But hey, he also owned a gun while being a junkie. Get 'em boys.