Hunter Biden Vs. Elon Musk: First Crackhead Talks Trash During 'Moby' Damage Control Podcast

If you needed any more evidence we're in the most entertaining timeline imaginable (or this is all a simulation), Hunter Biden has now picked a fight with Elon Musk.

Following Hunter's multiple felony tax charges that hit Thursday night, the international energy expert appeared on the formerly famous Moby's podcast to do damage control - which is hilarious in and of itself. Yes, the same Moby who claimed in 2018 that the CIA asked him to spread the Trump-Russia hoax. On the same day WaPo buried the story six ways from Sunday.

Can someone explain why Moby is platforming Hunter Biden to attack @elonmusk? Hey, wait a second ..... pic.twitter.com/3EVbpKbRSo — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 8, 2023

While discussing Elon Musk, Hunter began projection-ranting, suggesting that the political sphere is 'some kind of a game' to Musk, who is 'culpable' for spreading misinformation about him.

"Elon Musk doesn’t care about the goddamn First Amendment.. all of this idea that he is a champion for the First Amendment and blah blah," he said.

To which Musk replied on X: "Exactly what "misinformation" is he talking about? The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!"

For example...

The replies are, of course, hilarious (given the timeline and all):

