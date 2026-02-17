Hyatt Executive Chairman Thomas Pritzker Resigns Over Epstein Ties

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times,

Thomas J. Pritzker, the longtime executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, announced his retirement effective immediately on Feb. 16, acknowledging what he described as “terrible judgment” in maintaining contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Pritzker, 75, said in a statement released by the company on Monday that he will also not stand for reelection to Hyatt’s board of directors at the company’s 2026 annual shareholder meeting.

In a letter shared by the company, Pritzker said that “good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret.”

"I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner,” he said.

“I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell, and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.”

Hyatt’s board said in a separate statement it had appointed president and CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian to succeed Pritzker as chairman, combining the roles of chairman and CEO effective immediately.

“Tom’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Hyatt’s strategy and long-term growth, and we thank him for his service and dedication to Hyatt,” Richard Tuttle, chair of the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, said in a statement.

“The Board has engaged in thoughtful succession planning, and we are confident that Mark’s deep knowledge of Hyatt’s business, strong relationships with owners and colleagues, and proven track record as CEO of nearly two decades positions him well to serve as Chairman and continue driving Hyatt’s long-term success.”

Pritzker had served as executive chairman since 2004 and had been involved with Hyatt and its predecessor entities for more than four decades. During his tenure, the Chicago-based hotel operator went public, expanded its global footprint, and shifted toward an asset-light business model.

In his Feb. 16 letter to fellow directors, Pritzker described the company as being in a “strong and sustainable position” with a “world-class management team” and said he would turn his attention to his family foundation and other activities.

Neither Hyatt nor Pritzker detailed the extent of Pritzker’s contacts with Epstein or Maxwell, and there have been no allegations of criminal wrongdoing against Pritzker.

His resignation comes amid a wave of high-profile departures following the Department of Justice’s recent release of millions of documents related to Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and later found dead in a Manhattan jail cell. New York City’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, was convicted in 2021 of helping recruit and groom underage girls for sexual abuse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The released files show that Pritzker and Epstein exchanged friendly emails after Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a prostitute and procuring a child for prostitution.

In recent weeks, several prominent figures have stepped down from leadership roles after their names appeared in emails and other documents linked to Epstein.

Among them, Kathryn Ruemmler announced she would resign as Goldman Sachs’s general counsel after emails she exchanged with Epstein were made public. Ruemmler has said she regrets ever knowing Epstein and described her contact with him as professional.

Others who have left posts include talent executive Casey Wasserman, law firm chairman Brad Karp, and senior corporate and diplomatic figures whose communications with Epstein or Maxwell drew public scrutiny.