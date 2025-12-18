Hysterical Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Declares Trump Larger Threat Than Islamic Terrorism

The Democrat Party has taken a break from comparing President Donald Trump to Adof Hitler to warn that the president is a larger threat to the United States than Islamic jihad.

The hysterical remarks came during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation's "On Balance," where host Leland Vittert asked Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) whether Islamophobia or jihad posed the larger threat to American life and values, following the recent terror attack targeting Jews at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people and wounded dozens more.

“I think we have to focus, quite frankly, on, if we’re worried about the threat to American values, on the person who’s in the White House. I mean, we have a president,” Schultz, who is Jewish, said. “Yeah, I’m going there because we have a president who has completely undermined our democracy.”

“So you don’t see jihad, you don’t see this as a problem?” a stunned Vittert asked.

“What I don’t see is it as a single lens problem. We have a president who has been determined to undermine our constitutional principles, to degrade our democracy, to divide instead of unite us,” the Florida Democrat replied.

Wasserman Schultz went on to accuse Trump - often described as one of the most pro-Israel U.S. presidents in recent decades - of permitting antisemitism to grow, citing his 2022 dinner with rapper Kanye West, where anti-MAGA podcaster Nick Fuentes tagged along.

“I want a president who actually walks the walk as much as he talks the talk,” Schultz said. “I want a president that makes sure that we restore the nonprofit security grant funding that protects Jewish institutions and other religious institutions from attacks like we’re talking about here. I want a president who isn’t closing down divisions that investigate discriminatory conduct and antisemitic attacks.”

A White House spokesperson pushed back strongly in a statement to Fox News, saying, “Only someone suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would make such an outlandish comment.

“Following several recent high-profile cases of Jihadist attacks, no sane person should hesitate to condemn radical Islamic terrorism. Debbie Wasserman Schultz obviously does not fit in that category.”