"I Am Not Done" - Kamala Harris Teases New White House Run

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times,

Kamala Harris isn’t ruling out another run for the White House.

The former vice president hinted that she may run for president again in 2028 during an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuessenberg.

Kuessenberg brought up Harris’s young nieces and asked, “When are they going to see a woman in charge in the White House?”

“In their lifetime, for sure,” Harris responded.

"Could it be you?” Kuessenberg questioned.

“Possibly,” Harris replied.

Harris became the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024 and endorsed her.

The 61-year-old politician confirmed to the BBC that a bid for the presidency in 2028 is still on the table, and said that her career in politics will continue.

“I am not done,” Harris said.

“I have lived my entire career, a life of service, and it’s in my bones, and there are many ways to serve. I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now.”

BBC: In the campaign, you said Donald Trump was a fascist. Do you think he's running a fascist authoritarian government?



Kamala Harris: I was asked if he was a fascist and I said yes. Look at what’s happening right now.



pic.twitter.com/CxXQzhj4bH — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 25, 2025

The former U.S. senator has been on tour promoting her book, “107 Days.”

The book, which detailed the 107 days she spent running for president against President Donald Trump after Biden exited the race, was published on Sept. 23 and is on track to become the best-selling memoir of 2025, according to a statement from her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

Harris served as the first woman district attorney in San Francisco from 2004 to 2010 before being elected Attorney General of California.

She served as a U.S. senator representing California from 2017 to 2021, unsuccessfully ran to be the Democratic nominee for president in the 2020 race, and was selected as VP on Biden’s ticket, making her the 49th vice president of the United States.

An Emerson College Poll from June 2025 showed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the early frontrunner to lead the Democratic Party into the 2028 election.

Harris admitted that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was her first choice for vice president when she ran in 2024, but she did not think a Harris-Buttigeig ticket would beat Trump.

“He would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man,” Harris wrote in her book “107 Days.”

“But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman. A Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say ... let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. I think Pete also knew that—to our mutual sadness.”