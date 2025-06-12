"I Am Senator Alex Padilla!": Democrat Lawmaker Deported From DHS Press Conference, Placed In Handcuffs
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was physically removed from a DHS press conference and placed in handcuffs on Thursday, after reportedly lunging at Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem during a press conference in Los Angeles.
As Axios reports;
In a video posted to X by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Padilla was seen being grabbed and pushed out of the press conference while saying he had "questions for the secretary."
- "I am Senator Alex Padilla," Padilla said in the video. He was then grabbed by multiple men and shoved out of the room.
- Further video showed Padilla being handcuffed and detained in the hallway outside the room.
- "He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information," Padilla's office said in a statement on Thursday.
Noem subsequently said she would contact Padilla and "try to have a conversation," NBC News reported.
Developing...