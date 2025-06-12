"I Am Senator Alex Padilla!": Democrat Lawmaker Deported From DHS Press Conference, Placed In Handcuffs

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was physically removed from a DHS press conference and placed in handcuffs on Thursday, after reportedly lunging at Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem during a press conference in Los Angeles.

Watch:

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 Democrat U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was just thrown on the ground and handcuffed 🔥



Democrats are no longer above the law



I VOTED FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/iq79kHNMC0 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 12, 2025

As Axios reports;

In a video posted to X by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Padilla was seen being grabbed and pushed out of the press conference while saying he had "questions for the secretary."

"I am Senator Alex Padilla," Padilla said in the video. He was then grabbed by multiple men and shoved out of the room.

Further video showed Padilla being handcuffed and detained in the hallway outside the room.

"He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information," Padilla's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Noem subsequently said she would contact Padilla and "try to have a conversation," NBC News reported.

Developing...