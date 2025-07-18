"I Can't Believe The New York Times Thought It Would Get Away With This..."

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

The irony is thick enough to choke on...

The New York Times, that bastion of so-called journalistic integrity, churned out yet another hit piece on President Donald Trump, painting him as some vengeful tyrant hell-bent on crushing his political foes.

According to the paper, Trump supposedly views his opponents as downright evil, promising a campaign of retribution that sends shivers down the spines of the elite media class.

Last week, he denounced a reporter as a “very evil person” for asking a question he did not like. This week, he declared that Democrats are “an evil group of people.” “Evil” is a word getting a lot of airtime in the second Trump term. It is not enough anymore to dislike a journalistic inquiry or disagree with an opposing philosophy. Anyone viewed as critical of the president or insufficiently deferential is wicked. The Trump administration’s efforts to achieve its policy goals are not just an exercise in governance but a holy mission against forces of darkness. The characterization seeds the ground to justify all sorts of actions that would normally be considered extreme or out of bounds. If Mr. Trump’s adversaries are not just rivals but villains, then he can rationalize going further than any president has in modern times.

This isn't journalism; it's selective outrage at its finest. The Times acts like Trump's tough talk is some unprecedented assault on democracy, conveniently forgetting or willfully ignoring the years of venomous rhetoric that the left spewed against Trump and conservatives everywhere. It has the gall to portray Trump as the villain while pretending that its side hasn't been fanning the flames of division for nearly a decade.

If the Times is so concerned about demonizing political enemies, maybe it should look in the mirror, or better yet, revisit one of the most egregious examples from its own camp: from Barack Obama’s spying on Trump to frame him for colluding with Russia to Joe Biden's lawfare campaign that literally tried to put Trump in prison.

Actions may speak louder than words, but Joe Biden spoke rather loudly during his infamous speech at Independence Hall back in 2022, where he didn’t even hide the fact that he saw his political allies as evil.

Remember that spectacle? There was Biden, standing in front of the birthplace of American liberty, bathed in dramatic red lighting that appropriately gave off a fascistic vibe. He wasn't there to unite the nation; he was there to declare war on half of it.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," he thundered, as if conservatives were some invading horde rather than fellow Americans exercising their right to disagree.

He didn't stop there. He literally called Trump and his supporters a “clear and present danger” to the country.

Biden's words weren't just heated; they were incendiary. It was pure demagoguery, designed to otherize and vilify millions of Americans who simply wanted secure borders, economic strength, and a government that puts America first.

And where was The New York Times during all this? Cheering it on, of course. The paper didn't call out Biden for his divisive rant; it amplified it, framing it as a noble defense of democracy against the supposed fascist threat of Trump.

“Biden Warns That American Values Are Under Assault by Trump-Led Extremism,” read the headline of one article reacting to the speech.

Another article detailing four takeaways from the speech lacked any outrage at all at Biden’s rhetoric.

Fast-forward to today, and leftists are clutching their pearls over Trump's promises to hold corrupt officials accountable, like the ones who weaponized the DOJ against him. Trump's talk of retribution isn't about personal vendettas; it's about restoring justice after years of witch hunts, from the Mueller probe to the sham impeachments. Yet the Times ignores how the left's rhetoric has real-world consequences. We've seen assassination attempts on Trump, violent protests egged on by Democrat leaders, and a media ecosystem that normalizes calling conservatives Nazis or threats to humanity.

And the Times is crying over Trump for saying mean things about his political adversaries?

This double standard is the real threat to our republic. The Times' piece reeks of desperation, a last gasp from a dying media empire that's lost all credibility. Leftists whine about sources going silent, as if that's proof of some authoritarian chill, but maybe those experts are just tired of being props in the left's endless anti-Trump crusade.

If the paper truly cared about toning down the rhetoric, it should start by acknowledging its own role in escalating it. Biden's speech wasn't a one-off; it was the blueprint for the left's strategy — demonize, divide, and conquer.