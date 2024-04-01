"I Didn't Do That": Biden Reportedly Has No Idea He Issued 'Trans Day Of Visibility' Proclamation

Is this an April Fool's Day joke? While Democrats have spent the better part of the last six months insisting that President Biden is a well-oiled galaxy brain behind closed doors, the POTUS clearly can't keep up with his marxist handlers.

Point in case, when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday "trans day of visibility," Biden flat out denied it.

"I didn't do that," Biden reportedly said when asked about the proclamation, RealClear Politics' Philip Wegmann reports.

When asked about Speaker Johnson's claim that he had, Biden replied, "he's thoroughly uninformed."

"I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2024

Except, as we all know, that's complete bullshit.

Seems odd you're not able to just look on Twitter/X to see the truth: https://t.co/j9UT0AmFsq — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) April 1, 2024

Of course, the biggest takeaway from this is obviously: Who's running the show?