"I Don't Really Care, Margaret": Vance Shuts Down CBS Journo Over Unvetted Migrants

In his first interview since taking office on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Vice President JD Vance shut down host Margaret Brennan during a line of questioning over allowing unvetted illegal migrants into the United States.

"We absolutely cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country," said Vance. To which Brennan shot back "These people are vetted."

"Just like the guy who planned a terrorist attack in Oklahoma a few months ago? He was allegedly properly vetted."

" I don't want my children to share a neighborhood with people who are not properly vetted," Vance continued.

Brennan then tried to pivot, suggesting "It wasn't clear if he was radicalized when he got here or while he was living here."

To which Vance shot back, "I don't really care, Margaret."

Vance also Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, for whom the VP cast the tie-breaking vote to push through his confirmation.

"I think Pete is a disrupter, and a lot of people don't like that disruption," Vance said of the tight vote.

"If you think about all of those bipartisan, massive votes, we have to ask ourselves, what did they get us?" Vance continued. "They got us a country where we fought many wars over the last 40 years, but haven't won a war about as long as I've been alive."

According to Vance, Hegseth's primary task will be "to fix the problems at the Department of Defense," including increasing recruitment and fixing an "incredibly broken" weapons procurement process.

"If you look at where we are with the rise of artificial intelligence, with the rise of drone technology and drone warfare, we have to really, top to bottom, change the way that we fund the procurement of weapons, the way that we arm our troops," Vance said.

Vance also said he's "confident" that Tulsi Gabbard will be confirmed as director of national intelligence - brushing aside criticism she's received, and saying she'll "ultimately get through." Vance described Gabbard as a "career military servant who's had a classification at the highest levels for nearly two decades," and "a person who I think is going to bring some trust back to the intelligence services."

🚨Breaking: VP JD Vance Backs Tulsi Gabbard for DNI https://t.co/ElNOYFLy8S pic.twitter.com/yHRof0VWNq — The Hounds (@Thehounds007) January 26, 2025

The Economy

When asked how the Trump-Vance administration will help Americans' pocketbooks, Vance cited "a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices."

According to Vance, "Capital investment" will "help lower prices."

"You asked specifically what executive order is going to help lower prices, all of the stuff that we've done on energy, to explore more energy reserves, to develop more energy resources in the United States of America," Vance said.

"How does bacon get to the grocery store? It comes on trucks that are fueled by diesel fuel," he continued. "If the diesel is way too expensive, the bacon is going to become more expensive. How do we grow the bacon? Our farmers need energy to produce it. So if we lower energy prices, we are going to see lower prices for consumers, and that is what we're trying to fight for."

FEMA

On Friday while touring the disaster zones from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and the wildfires in Los Angeles, Donald Trump said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was broken, and that he planned to sign an executive order that would ""begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA."

Vance concurred, saing that FEMA "has often been a disaster," criticizing the agency for not working "well enough with state and local officials to get resources to the people who need it."

Brennan's attempt to pin Vance on FEMA assistance gets stuffed. The testimonies of North Carolinians sound eerily similar to that of folks in Puerto Rico who also saw relief supplies rot in warehouses after Hurricane Maria. pic.twitter.com/I99ie8QyTK — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 26, 2025

Watch the entire interview below:

