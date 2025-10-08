"I Don't Want This On Camera": Leading Candidate For California Governor Throws Tantrum Over Simple Question

The leading candidate to replace Gavin Newsom in California's upcoming gubernatorial election threw a complete tantrum during an interview because she was asked how she'd appeal to the 40% of residents who voted for Trump.

"What do you say to the 40% of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?" asked CBS News correspondent Julie Watts in an interview recorded last month.

Porter, flabbergasted, insisted she could win without the 40% - before getting nasty.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?" Porter snapped.

"Every other candidate has answered this question," Watts replied. "This is not argumentative."

Porter then started removing her microphone.

"I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it," she said. "I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation … And if every question, you’re going to make up a follow-up question, then we’re never going to get there."

"I don't want this on camera," Porter said later - claiming "I've never had to do this before."

Watch:

Since this 3min excerpt of 30min segment went viral, we decided to post it ourselves. But I’d encourage you to watch the full segment. https://t.co/wHQcHbybqF @CBSNews @kcalnews @CBSSacramento @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/A80fBGiFxE — Julie Watts (@juliewattsTV) October 8, 2025

As Not the Bee notes, Porter is a radical Dem known for promoting abortion as an inflation buster, dismissing the murder of Laken Riley, and for being an election denier (when she's the loser), and being an accused "abusive and racist boss," apparently has no idea how to be on the receiving end of an interview.

Just gonna post this again to say these are not very hard questions. This reaction is wild. She presumably would be governor to the 40% of Californian voters she can't even fathom answering a question about. It's astonishing the weaknesses a career in a bubble give you. https://t.co/3JEgomQPNQ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2025

