"I Have A Bridge To Sell You" - Pirro Unleashes On Left's "Nonsense" Vetting

Former U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro exploded on Fox News Wednesday, eviscerating the left for mass-importing unvetted Third Worlders under Biden—labeling claims that vetting was robust as “nonsense.”

Pirro blasted, “If you think there was a vetting, I have a BRIDGE to sell you!”

Referring to the untold numbers of Afghans that entered the U.S., she further raged “90K people…what do we do? Call the FBI in Afghanistan and say, ‘Gee, do you have anything on this guy?’”

“It’s like the 10-20 million illegals let in, we don’t know who they are until we suffer the consequences,” Pirro urged, adding “Stop namby-pambying around!”

Pirro’s fury spotlights Biden’s “no vetting” fiasco, as even CNN Security Analyst John Miller admitted, it was completely “chaotic” with “spotty” Afghan records. Up to 90K+ were imported after the disastrous 2021 U.S. withdrawal, many via hasty asylum under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome.

The Biden regime proceeded to fill airports with throngs of illegals, seemingly having no long term plan for the massive influx.

As we earlier highlighted, Trump dropped a monumental Thanksgiving bombshell, announcing “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

Trump also vowed “reverse migration” to cure the chaos.

