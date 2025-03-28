"I Have Contempt For Such People": Musk Rages At 'Virtue-Signaling' Ukraine Hawks After Spat With 'Traitor' Mark Kelly

Elon Musk raged against Ukraine war hawks during a Thursday appearance on Fox News, after host Brett Baier asked him to defend calling Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) a "traitor" for pushing to send more US aid and weapons to Ukraine, following a trip to the country.

BAIER: "Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly posted on X about his trip to Ukraine to push for continuing to send US weapons and support there, and you posted that he was a traitor. Why do that?"

MUSK: "Well I think somebody should care about the interests of the Untied States above the interests of another country, and if they don't, they're a traitor."

Baier then noted that Kelly is a "decorated veteran, a former astronaut, a sitting US senator."

To which Musk replied, "It doesn't mean it's ok for him to put the interests of another country above America."

Musk drove the point home, saying "We should have empathy for the thousands of people dying everyday in the trenches. For no movement in the lines. For the past two years thousands of people have died every week for nothing.

"I take great offense at those who put the appearance of goodness over the reality of it. Those who virtue signal and say we can't give into Russia, but have no solution to stopping thousands of kids dying every day.

"I have contempt for such people and I want to make that clear. Because they're virtue signaling and their lack of a solution means that kids don't have a father. It means parents lost a son. For what? Nothing.

Elon Musk becomes deeply moved, and deadly serious, when Bret Baier asks him why he called Sen. Mark Kelly a "Traitor" for pushing to send more US aid and weapons to Ukraine.



"We should have empathy for the thousands of people dying everyday… pic.twitter.com/FP3rZSFDzL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2025

Kelly fired back in an appearance on CNN, telling the network "My entire life has been about serving this country," adding that he always supports America's best interests and "standing with our allies and standing up for democracy is in the best interests of the United States.

He then suggested that Musk was "much closer to Russia" (than he is to Ukraine?).

Mark Kelly on Elon Musk: "Standing with our allies and standing up for democracy is in the best interest of the US ... I would put Elon in the category of being much closer to Russia on this issue in a war with one of our allies ... I don't think he's a serious guy." pic.twitter.com/9WM39vJYqO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he views the Ukrainian government as illegitimate and has proposed a temporary governance in Ukraine under the management of the United Nations in order to hold elections and restore Democracy to the country.

Putin stated that he cannot sign any agreements with an illegitimate government.

🇺🇳🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ BREAKING: Putin says he can’t sign documents with the illegitimate Ukranian government!



He proposed a temporary governance in Ukraine under the management of the UN in order to hold elections.



-> Putin factually says no peace is possible with Zelensky!



Interesting! pic.twitter.com/X333q9B0QA — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 27, 2025

Social Security

Elsewhere in the interview, Musk praised the work of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), telling Baier that "legitimate recipients" of Social Security" will receive "more money, not less," due to their cost-cutting efforts. As the Epoch Times notes;

Baier asked Musk, who serves as a special adviser to President Donald Trump, how he could reassure Americans that the work DOGE is doing to target fraud and abuse and slash waste in the federal government will not impact their benefits.

In response, the billionaire businessman said that the work the advisory committee is doing will “help their benefits.”

“I want to emphasize that, as a result of the work of DOGE, legitimate recipients of Social Security will receive more money, not less money,” he said.

Musk did not provide further details regarding how DOGE’s work would boost Americans’ Social Security benefits but said that his comments “will be proven out to be true” and “let the record show that I said this.”

The DOGE team claims that approximately 40% of calls to Social Security are fraudsters.

"Fraudsters call in and claim to be a retiree. And then they convince the operator to change where the money is flowing.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Elon Musk and DOGE just revealed a whopping **40%** of calls to Social Security are fraudsters.



“Fraudsters call in and claim to be a retiree. And then they convince the operator to change where the money is flowing.”



“As a result of the work of DOGE, legitimate… pic.twitter.com/ZgIBj9uucY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 27, 2025

