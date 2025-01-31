"I Refuse To Be Their Puppet" - Tulsi Trounces Deep State At Confirmation Hearing

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During her confirmation hearing to become President Trump’s head of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard hit back at Democrats and RINO ‘conservatives’ who have spent months smearing her as a Russian asset or a threat to national security.

During opening remarks, Gabbard cited examples of how the intelligence community agencies have been politicised against Trump and his supporters, asserting “this must end.”

During her opening remarks, @TulsiGabbard listed examples of the weaponization and politicization of the FBI and CIA as to why Americans' trust in the intelligence community is at an all-time low:



"This must end."

Gabbard urged that Trump’s massive victory serves as a mandate from Americans to overhaul the intelligence apparatus which has been infested and weaponised by deep state operatives.

.@TulsiGabbard:



"President Trump's reelection is a clear mandate from the American people to break the cycle of failure and the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community…"

Gabbard emphasized that the reason she has been so vilified and even placed on a terror watchlist is because she refuses to act as just another puppet.

“Those who oppose my nomination imply that I am loyal to something or someone other than God, my own conscience, and the Constitution of the United States—accusing me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, a guru’s puppet, and Modi’s puppet—without recognizing the absurdity of simultaneously being the puppet of five different puppet masters,” Gabbard stated.

She added, “The same tactic was used against President Trump and failed. The American people elected President Trump with a decisive victory and a mandate for change. The fact is, what truly unsettles my political opponents is that I refuse to be their puppet.”

.@TulsiGabbard to her haters:



"What truly unsettles my political opponents is I refuse to be their puppet"

pic.twitter.com/ilL7XrqJ7Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

Here is her full opening statement.

NEW: Tulsi Gabbard unleashes on the deep state, the 51 intelligence officials, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic Party in her opening statement.



One of the best opening statements I’ve seen.



“Democrats have accused me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet,… pic.twitter.com/7YaGH5td5o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2025

In a Fox News interview following the hearing, GOP Senator Josh Hawley warned Gabbard’s confirmation could be in jeopardy because of Republicans bowing to the deep state.

🚨JUST IN: Sen Josh Hawley says Tulsi nomination "may be in jeopardy."



Watters: "Do your Republican colleagues understand what will happen if they vote down Tulsi?"



Hawley: "I don't know. And I have to tell you, I'm worried by what I hear from some of my Republican colleagues.… pic.twitter.com/KR52lie8od — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

PolyMarket odds sank notably during Tulsi's hearing yesterday...

President Trump has reportedly indicated that if Republicans torpedo either Tulsi or RFK Jr., it will mean “war”.

Insiders have revealed that President Trump is prepared to go scorched-earth against any Republican Senators who vote against the confirmations of Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.



"If they try to touch Tulsi and Kennedy, then it’s war.” – Trump Advisor



"If Tulsi or Bobby face real… pic.twitter.com/q17ut4PkEB — George (@BehizyTweets) January 31, 2025

We didn’t come this far to get fk’d by our own majority.



With what is on the line here, this would escalate to more than a war of words. This would be the shot heard round the world by the deep state scum. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 31, 2025

If RINOs vote NO on Tulsi then they’ll be primaried. It’s as simple as that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2025

* * *

