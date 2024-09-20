"I Thank God": Heroic Woman Saves Arkansas Trooper From Attack By Drunk Illegal Alien

The Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies have imported the third world into the first world, with dire consequences unfolding across the nation.

The latest example occurred in Arkansas, where Arkansas State Police released a trooper's dash camera footage on Wednesday from an incident on July 27 that showed a drunk illegal alien speeding on the highway.

Benton County Prosecutor Joshua Robinson revealed that Trooper Alexandria Duncan's use of deadly force was justified in Arkansas law after Angel Zapet-Alvarado, 26, of Guatemala, had a blood-alcohol level of twice the legal limit when he resisted arrest and assaulted the Trooper during a traffic stop on Interstate 49.

Arkansas State Police provided details about the violent encounter with the trooper and the migrant:

At approximately 7:43 p.m., Trooper Duncan attempted to stop Zapet-Alvarado on I-49 southbound after he passed her marked patrol unit traveling 114 miles an hour in heavy traffic near the 83-mile marker. Zapet-Alvarado initially showed no signs of stopping, even after Trooper Duncan activated her emergency lights and sirens. After stopping his vehicle on the right shoulder, Trooper Duncan instructed Zapet-Alvarado to exit the vehicle. Trooper Duncan observed Zapet-Alvarado with his hand on the gearshift and stopped him from driving away in the vehicle by taking his keys. He ignored commands to exit the vehicle and resisted Trooper Duncan's efforts to remove him. She deployed her taser when he refused to comply. Zapet-Alvarado wrestled the Trooper's taser from her hands and threw it into interstate traffic. During the incident, Zapet-Alvarado kicked Trooper Duncan's head multiple times.

By the grace of God, a motorist, Kylie Sutton, 31, witnessed the altercation and assisted the trooper. Sutton was able to hand the trooper her service weapon, wounding Zapet-Alvarado in his right temple. The trooper then arrested the migrant.

"I thank God that He gave Alex the strength to survive that encounter, and that He put Kylie by her side when she needed support the most. I'm so proud of them both," Col. Mike Hagar wrote in a statement.

X account Border Hawk first reported the incident. The account noted that Zapet-Alvarado is an illegal alien.

Arkansas: Heroic Motorist Rescues Female State Trooper Under Attack by Drunk Illegal Alien



An Arkansas woman is being hailed as a heroine after she stopped to aid an officer being attacked by an intoxicated illegal alien during a recent traffic stop that ended in a shooting,… pic.twitter.com/vDvTbuXVdh — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 20, 2024

"Zapet-Alvarado was hit with a slew of charges, along with an ICE detainer, and is currently being held at Benton County Sheriff's Office Detention Center on $350,000 surety bond," Border Hawk said.

Angel Zapet-Alvarado is being held on $350,000 surety bond at Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center pic.twitter.com/3hxXM5nxRy — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 20, 2024

The big takeaway is that there will be many more incidents like this by illegal aliens because of the Biden-Harris' disastrous open southern border policies that flooded the nation with millions of unvetted illegals.

Meanwhile, former San Diego Sector Border Patrol Chief Aaron Heitke dropped a bombshell this week in front of Congress, "I was told I could not release any information on this increase in SIAs [Special Interest Aliens (SIAs) — individuals with known or suspected ties to terrorism]," adding, "The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border."