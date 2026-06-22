"I Want Guns": Bill Maher Blasts California's "Ridiculous" Self-Defense Laws

Bill Maher just cornered California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna when he admitted he 'wants a gun,' - but that it makes "no sense" to own one in California because "you might be the one to go to jail" for using it.

Khanna's answer was some grade-A bullshit. As The Vigilant Fox notes:

Bill Maher confronts Ro Khanna over California's "ridiculous" gun laws.



Maher caught Khanna off guard when he revealed he wanted a gun — but complained it makes "no sense" to own one in California, because "you might be the one to go to jail" for using it.



Khanna tried to sound... pic.twitter.com/cf0nmkcINf — The Vigilant Fox ? (@VigilantFox) June 20, 2026

MAHER: "What does the panel think of the Supreme Court ruling that habitual marijuana users can't be banned from owning guns? Now you have my attention... That's awesome. That's fair. I want guns and I can't have them because I don't, because it's illegal."

KHANNA: "You don't strike me as a gun guy. You would want guns?"

MAHER: "Of course!"

KHANNA: "Okay, I didn't know that."

MAHER: "Why wouldn't you want a gun?"

KHANNA: "I don't know. I mean, I don't have a gun, but I mean, I respect the Second Amendment. I just, I wouldn't have thought that you had guns."

MAHER: "I mean, I don't because of that! But yes. I mean, I can't expect the police to be everywhere like that... And of course, another complaint I would have about California is it almost makes no sense to have one because you almost can't use it! Because if you do, you might be the one to go to jail. I mean, you can shoot an intruder in your house, but you better do it exactly right. He better be in your bedroom facing you... You shoot him on the lawn, you're going to go to jail. I mean, that's kind of ridiculous, isn't it?"

KHANNA: "I'm for investing in police. I'm for having public safety. I don't think the answer to crime should be everyone takes justice into their own hands."

MAHER: "Even if there's somebody in your house?!"

KHANNA: "Well, of course, if they're in the house. Self-defense."

MAHER: "Well, that's what we're talking about."

KHANNA: "Yeah, but... there are cases where people have taken the law in their own hands, shot folks who are innocent."