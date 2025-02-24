print-icon
"I'll Send You My Address": Tucker Carlson Responds After Dan Crenshaw Death Threat

by Tyler Durden
Update (2055ET): Tucker Carlson responded to Dan Crenshaw's threat to "fuckin' kill' him if he ever sees him.

"Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address," Carlson posted on X in response to Elon Musk asking why Crenshaw is "homicidal" over the journalist.

Of note, it appears that GB News has deleted the video of the interaction!

Earlier:

Noted neocon Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) threatened to kill journalist Tucker Carlson if the two ever cross paths.

When asked by GB News correspondent Steven Edginton towards the end of an interview if he had ever met Carlson, Crenshaw - aka "Eye Patch McCain" replied: "If I ever meet him I'll fuckin' kill him," adding "No seriously, I would kill him."

Watch:

When asked by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) if he made the threat, Crenshaw lied - replying "lol, no."

Here's Crenshaw discussing Carlson earlier in the interview:

Edginton confirmed it as well, posting on X: "After our interview I asked Dan Crenshaw if he had ever met @TuckerCarlson. He said: "I would kill him if I saw him" I laughed it off. He said: "No seriously, I would kill him"

There's longstanding animosity between Crenshaw and Carlson, with Crenshaw calling the former Fox News host a "click chaser" and "cowardly know-nothing elitist who is full of shit" last April over Carlson's interviews with various polarizing figure. Carlson, meanwhile, has called out Crenshaw for giving Joe Biden the power to shut down news websites that challenge mainstream narratives - which Crenshaw said was nothing more than Carlson "lying for attention, as usual."

