"I'll Send You My Address": Tucker Carlson Responds After Dan Crenshaw Death Threat

Update (2055ET): Tucker Carlson responded to Dan Crenshaw's threat to "fuckin' kill' him if he ever sees him.

"Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address," Carlson posted on X in response to Elon Musk asking why Crenshaw is "homicidal" over the journalist.

Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 24, 2025

Journalist Steven Edginton, who interviewed Crenshaw, asked the same question...

I asked Dan this question after his comment, he said he wouldn't ever come on. I wonder if he will change his mind? https://t.co/4iPam75aET — Steven Edginton (@StevenEdginton) February 24, 2025

Of note, it appears that GB News has deleted the video of the interaction!

Earlier:

Noted neocon Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) threatened to kill journalist Tucker Carlson if the two ever cross paths.

When asked by GB News correspondent Steven Edginton towards the end of an interview if he had ever met Carlson, Crenshaw - aka "Eye Patch McCain" replied: "If I ever meet him I'll fuckin' kill him," adding "No seriously, I would kill him."

Watch:

🚨 The video of Dan Crenshaw saying he wants to “KlLL TUCKER CARLSON” has been deleted by the video’s author



WHY? Is Crenshaw threatening THEM too?



Regardless, here it is again. @DanCrenshawTX would HATE for it to go viral a second time 🤣 https://t.co/nsOiooW9Bg pic.twitter.com/HhTEgrJzFh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2025

When asked by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) if he made the threat, Crenshaw lied - replying "lol, no."

lol, no. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 24, 2025

Here's Crenshaw discussing Carlson earlier in the interview:

'Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are—I don’t take his advice seriously.'



Dan Crenshaw on Tucker Carlson's opposition to the US sending $100B+ in aid to Ukraine.@StevenEdginton|@DanCrenshawTX pic.twitter.com/hik9LYrSGz — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 24, 2025

Edginton confirmed it as well, posting on X: "After our interview I asked Dan Crenshaw if he had ever met @TuckerCarlson. He said: "I would kill him if I saw him" I laughed it off. He said: "No seriously, I would kill him"

There's longstanding animosity between Crenshaw and Carlson, with Crenshaw calling the former Fox News host a "click chaser" and "cowardly know-nothing elitist who is full of shit" last April over Carlson's interviews with various polarizing figure. Carlson, meanwhile, has called out Crenshaw for giving Joe Biden the power to shut down news websites that challenge mainstream narratives - which Crenshaw said was nothing more than Carlson "lying for attention, as usual."

