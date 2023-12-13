IBM Slapped With Federal Civil Rights Complaint After Racist CEO's "Obviously Illegal" Hiring Practices Leak

IBM has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint after James O'Keefe posted video leaked by an insider of CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna outlining racist business practices.

"On December 11, 2023, a tape of IBM Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman Arvind Krishna was released on X.4 In the video, Krishna promises to fire, demote, or deny bonuses to corporate executives who either fail to meet the corporation’s racial and national origin hiring quotas or who hire too many Asian individuals," reads a letter from America First Legal Foundation.

BREAKING: A Federal civil rights complaint filed today against IBM for racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans and promising to fire, demote and deny bonuses to execs who fail to meet their illegal race, sex-based hiring decisions.



The letter references the below video of Krishna admitting to using coercion to fire people and reduce their bonuses if they don't discriminate in the hiring process.

"You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus," Krishna said, referring to hiring hispanics. "and by the way if you lose, you lose part of your bonus."

He also said that "Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America...I’m not going to finess this, for blacks we should try to get towards 13 percent."

Meanwhile IBM subsidiary chairman Paul Cormier of Red Hat says in the recording that they've terminated people unwilling to engage in racial discrimination.

As an aside, this comes as Krishna, a racist, was Reelected as a Class B Director of the New York Fed.

X owner Elon Musk said that the release was "Extremely concerning and obviously illegal," to which O'Keefe replied: "Elon, this was an insider at IBM who came to me with the CEO recording inspired by what you said telling both IBM and Disney to F off."

"Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits IBM from discriminating against an employee or an applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin; to limit, segregate, or classify employees or applicants in any way which would deprive or tend to deprive any individual of employment opportunities or otherwise adversely affect his status as an employee because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin; or to discriminate against any individual because of his race, color, religion, sex, or national origin," reads the letter from America First.

O'Keefe encourages people fired from IBM or Red Hat in connection with this issue to contact him.

