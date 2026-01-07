ICE Agent Shoots Woman Attempting To Run Over Officer During Minneapolis Illegal Alien Crackdown

A federal immigration officer shot and killed a person whom Homeland Security described as a "violent rioter," while local Democratic lawmakers said she was a "legal observer," after DHS said she attempted to run over an agent. The incident comes as ICE officers in Minneapolis conduct targeted operations to deport criminal illegal aliens, and Democrats ramp up rhetoric and pressure campaigns on the ground against these agents.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the incident in an X post in the early afternoon:

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement. These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.

Video of the deadly shooting has surfaced on X, showing an ICE agent asking the woman, who was blocking the street with an SUV, to step out of the vehicle. She did not comply and instead accelerated toward another agent, at which point the agent fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking the woman, who died moments later.

The office of Senator Tina Smith, a Democrat of Minnesota, and Representative Ilhan Omar, another Democrat whose congressional district includes the scene of the shooting, said the woman was a "legal observer."

Gov. Tim Walz's office said the shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in South Minneapolis. He asked people in the community to remain calm.

The New York Times noted, "Hundreds of people gathered at the scene in protest of the presence of immigration agents. The shooting took place in a middle-class residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020."

*Developing...