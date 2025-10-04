ICE Agents Ambushed In Chicago As Trump Deploys National Guard

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were 'rammed and boxed in by 10 cars' in Broadview, Illinois on Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security's Tricia McLaughlin in a statement to Fox News.

Federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection walk along West Wacker Drive in the Loop in Chicago on Sept. 28, 2025. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

According to the McLaughlin, officers "were forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed U.S. citizen."

The armed attacker, a woman who is a US citizen who was named in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intelligence bulletin, allegedly doxxed agents and posted online: "Hey to all my gang let’s f--- those motherf------ up, don’t let them take anyone."

The firefight took place as "agents were reportedly performing a routine patrol in Broadview, a suburb of Chicago." No agents were injured in the incident, and "the woman involved drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds."

"Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon," wrote DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a Saturday post on X, adding "I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way."

Hours earlier, in response to plans by President Trump to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard, Gov. JB Pritzker posted a barrage of statements on X - accusing the Trump administration and federal law enforcement of "unprecedented escalations of aggression against Illinois citizens and residents."

"This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will," Pritzker wrote. "It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will."

Federal law enforcement arrive near an ICE facility in Broadview, Ill., on Friday. (AP/Erin Hooley)

As the Epoch Times notes further, the confrontation marked the latest escalation in an increasingly tense standoff between federal authorities and some states over “Operation Midway Blitz,” a federal immigration enforcement initiative launched on Sept. 8.

DHS said recently the operation has resulted in more than 800 arrests in Illinois, targeting individuals with criminal records, including sexual offenses and gang ties.

Pritzker has denounced the operation as unconstitutional, calling it “a pretext to send armed military troops into our communities.”

The governor, at a press conference last week, accused federal agents of using tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and flashbangs against protesters exercising their First Amendment right in Broadview.

McLaughlin had earlier urged Pritzker to tone down “rhetoric about ICE” after clashes broke out between protesters and federal agents outside the Broadview ICE processing facility.

“These riots outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center and attacks on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement,” McLaughlin stated.

The Department of War confirmed last week that it had received a DHS request to deploy troops to Illinois to help protect federal personnel, property, and functions. It said any decisions would be made “in accordance with established processes and announced at the appropriate time.”

In his Oct. 4 statement, Pritzker said that “there is no need for military troops on the ground in the State of Illinois” and that local law enforcement have been working “to ensure public safety around the Broadview ICE facility, and to protect people’s ability to peacefully exercise their constitutional rights.”

“I will not call up our National Guard to further Trump’s acts of aggression against our people,” he added.