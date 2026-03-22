Jaw-Dropping TSA Lines Continue To Hobble Major Airports; Trump Confirms ICE On The Way

In a post on his TruthSocial feed, President Trump has confirmed that ICE agents will be joining forces with TSA agents as of tomorrow to aid in the safe-keeping of Americans:

On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents... ... who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all. But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!! President DJT

Something's got to give...

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



The Atlanta TSA line has now stretched to a stunning 153 minute-wait-time... AT 6AM IN THE MORNING!!!!



The line is WRAPPING AROUND BAGGAGE CLAIM!!!



THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2MluEMjitJ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 22, 2026

This confirmation comes after President Trump initially announced plans yesterday to move Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports on Monday to help Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents manage security checkpoints.

“If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on March 21.

BREAKING🚨: Chaos at LGA Terminal B this morning! The TSA PreCheck line is so backed up it's wrapping around every room and stretching all the way out to the parking garage. Plan extra time if you're flying out of here!

pic.twitter.com/JhFcz80Pes — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 22, 2026

As Jacki Thrapp reports for The Epoch Times, Trump revealed his plans to move ICE agents to airports one day after the Senate failed to advance a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has been in a partial shutdown since Feb. 13.

“I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” Trump added in a second Truth Social post on Saturday.

Trump did not reveal which airports the ICE agents would be deployed to but added that he would order them to immediately arrest “all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia.”

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill remain at a stalemate, federal employees in the agencies under DHS have been working without pay due to the lapse in federal funding that started in mid-February.

Agencies under the DHS umbrella include TSA, Customs and Border Protection, ICE, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Coast Guard.

NOW: Massive delays at JFK Airport in NYC, crowds report waiting for hours in TSA lines



Video by Diego Luzuriaga | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/n4mAO6tp7b — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 22, 2026

Some TSA agents have had to sleep in their cars and go to food banks just to stay afloat, while others called in sick, which has caused hours-long security lines, according to Homeland Security.

There are growing concerns that some airports will have to temporarily close down due to TSA staffing shortages.

Billionaire Elon Musk offered on Saturday to help pay TSA workers.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” Musk said in an X post.

Since the start of the partial shutdown, Democrats have refused to support funding bills because they want to change immigration enforcement policies, particularly those involving ICE.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) proposed a motion on Saturday to advance a bill that would fully fund TSA—but not the entire DHS. It failed in a party-line vote of 49 to 41.

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