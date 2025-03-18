ICE Arrests 214 Criminal Illegal Immigrants In Virginia

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

An enforcement operation in northern Virginia has led to the arrests of 214 criminal illegal immigrants, including those connected to international gangs, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE said the operation was conducted alongside other law enforcement agencies from March 1 to 13.

Transnational criminal organizations targeted in the operation included the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs.

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational gang based in El Salvador that was designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department in February. The 18th Street gang engages in a variety of criminal acts throughout the United States, including robbery, kidnapping, murder, and the trafficking of narcotics, according to the Department of Justice.

Among those arrested was a 46-year-old Salvadoran MS-13 member who has been convicted of disorderly conduct and “illegal reentry after removal,” a 37-year-old Jamaican convicted of second-degree murder, and a 46-year-old Mexican illegal immigrant convicted of “indecent liberties with a minor.”

Russ Hott, field office director at ICE enforcement and removal operations in Washington, said authorities targeted the “most dangerous alien offenders” during the enforcement operation.

He called the large number of arrests in a brief period of time “an impressive number by any measure.”

“We are making gang members an offer they can’t refuse; leave the United States now,” Hott said. “If you don’t, we will find you, and there will be consequences. We will arrest and prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”

ICE was assisted by local law enforcement in the operation, including the U.S. attorney’s offices for the eastern and western districts of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Corrections, and the Virginia State Police.

In late February, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order instructing local law enforcement to assist federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The order directed the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Virginia State Police to sign agreements with ICE and established a state police task force including federally deputized troopers tasked with taking into custody illegal immigrants deemed a risk to the public.

“As governor, protecting our citizens is my foremost responsibility, and today we are taking action that will make Virginia safer by removing dangerous criminal illegal immigrants from our Commonwealth,” Youngkin said at the time.

“Dangerous criminal illegal immigrants should not be let back into our communities to assault, rape and murder. They should be sent back where they came from.”

Arrests of criminal illegal aliens have jumped in the first 50 days of the Trump administration, with ICE making 32,809 enforcement arrests, close to the 33,242 at-large arrests the agency made in the entire fiscal year 2024, the agency noted in a March 13 statement.

More than 14,000, or nearly half, were convicted criminals while roughly a third have pending criminal charges. ICE arrested 1,155 criminal gang members, 2.5 times more than over the same period last year.

“We have deported known terrorists, cartel members, and gang members from our country,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “We will see the number of deportations continue to rise. And illegal immigrants have the option to self-deport and come back LEGALLY in the future.”

Meanwhile, the overall number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the border by authorities has seen a major decline under the current administration, according to a March 12 report by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Average apprehensions of illegal immigrants by Border Patrol hit 330 per day last month, the “lowest nationwide average apprehensions” in CBP’s history. Authorities took into custody 8,347 illegal immigrants at the southern border in February, a 94 percent decline on an annual basis.